MANILA, Philippines – Whether you're on Team Ramen or Team Pho, a warm bowl of your favorite soup is always a comforting way to pass a rainy day stuck at home.

Here are a few restaurants within Metro Manila that have reopened for pick-up and delivery, ready to send noods your way.

Ippudo

Japanese ramen chain Ippudo Philippines reopened 3 of its Metro Manila branches for pick-up orders since Tuesday, May 5 and for GrabFood deliveries starting May 11.

Ippudo's branches in Ayala The 30th, Uptown Mall BGC, and The Standard Group's Central Kitchen serve most of their regular ramen picks – shiromaru special, tonkotsu, karaka special, yokohama lekei, vegetarian mushroom ramen, among others – as well as their side dishes and ramen add-ons.

Ramen Nagi

Ramen Nagi used to not allow take-out orders but they've since changed their minds.

Since April 23, Ramen Nagi has been selling do-it-yourself ramen to-go boxes for P790, which can serve up to two bowls of their ramen broth (either butao, red, black, or green king), toppings, and chashu.

After ordering on their website, you can either pick the boxes up yourself or have a courier pick-up your orders from Ramen Nagi's Trinoma, Signa Makati, Alabang Town Center, and Ayala The 30th branches.

Mendokoro Ramenba

Mendokoro Ramenba has also taken the cook-at-home route with their take-home ramen kit, introduced on April 1. A kit includes their signature ramen broth in a frozen pack, handcrafted ramen noodles, chashu, and condiments – all you need to do is put it together at home. Choose from their shio, shoyu, super chashu, or tantanmen flavors!

You can pick it up from their Salcedo Village, Makati City branch or have it delivered within Metro Manila for a minimum spend, depending on your city. You can place your order via an online form.

Hanamaruken Ramen

The Osaka-based ramen chain has reopened their Forbestown, Santolan Town Plaza, Alabang Town Center, The Grove, and Trinoma branches for pick-up or delivery via Foodpanda and GrabFood.

Most of their signature ramens are available (spicy tobanjan, potbelly, chasyu, spare rib, tantanmen, clam), as well as their appetizers and rice bowls.

They're open from Tuesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 7 pm. You can check out Hanamaruken's Facebook page for their branches' hotline numbers.

Ramen Shimada

One of Little Tokyo, Makati City's small Japanese joints is open again for takeout and delivery orders of their ramen bowls, rice dishes, gyoza, and other Japanese fare.

Orders can be placed via SMS at 09560417181. They cater to deliveries in the Makati, Bonifacio Global City, and Pasay areas.

Pho Hoa

How about pho instead? Vietnamese chain Pho Hoa reopened 13 of its Metro Manila for takeout and deliveries care of Foodpanda and GrabFood – just check out their Instagram page for the full list and hours!

An extensive Vietnamese menu awaits: their signature pho (beef, chicken, others), spring rolls, salads, rice meals, and vermicelli bowls are available to order.

Bawai's

The Vietnamese kitchen's White Plains, Katipunan Avenue branch is open to deliver their top 10 dishes as of Friday, May 15 – among them are their lemongrass shrimps on noodles, beef/chicken/pork pho, shaking beef, curry chicken, grilled pork belly, and pandan rice cake!

Delivery is available for St. Ignatius, Blue Ridge, White Plains, Greenmeadows, Corinthian Gardens and Acropolis residents. Pick-ups are allowed too via Grab, Lalamove, or Mr. Speedy. You can place your orders via SMS at 09178801207.

Phat Pho

The Moment Group’s Vietnamese restaurant is open from 11 am to 6 pm for orders via GrabFood, Foodpanda, and LalaFood, or direct-to-store via 7750 6613.

Different kinds of pho are available in small and large sizes – there's the pho bo (angus beef), pho bo vien (Vietnamese meatballs), pho ga (chicken), and seafood pho.

Ca Phe Saigon

Marikina City residents will be happy to know that Ca Phe Saigon – the city's resident Vietnamese joint – is open for delivery orders of their pho, banh mi, dry noodles, and rolls.

Ca Phe Saigon's pho bo kho (beef stew), seafood noodles, chicken noodles, beef noodles with meatballs or tendon, and Vietnamese "sinigang" can be ordered in regular or special sizes. Their prices range from P170 to P350. You can order via their Facebook page.

Wrong Ramen

Yes, they're back! Well, kind of.

After closing down their main Bonifacio Global City branch in May 2019, Wrong Ramen returns with their signature bowls of ramen, now being sold at Poison Doughnuts' branch in Chino Roces, Makati City.

They're open from Tuesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 7 pm, and can deliver through Foodpanda, GrabFood, or store-direct at 09611467973 or 09558677611. Get your bowls of tonkotsu, tantanmen, the communist, and or sea men, with prices ranging from P345 to P450.

So Mot



So Mot Vietnamese Cuisine's branch in Brixton, Kapitolyo is open for orders via GrabFood, Foodpanda, and Beep from 8 am to 8 pm daily.

For P198, you can get a bowl of beef or chicken pho, and while you're at it, why not have it with a platter of spring rolls (either fresh or fried), banhi mi, or a grilled meat rice bowl? – Rappler.com