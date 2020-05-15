MANILA, Philippines – Filipino bakeshop chain Pan de Manila has reopened several branches for delivery of their freshly-baked breads and homemade palaman (spreads) nationwide.

As of Friday, May 15, select branches around Metro Manila, Rizal, Batangas, Cavite, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Pangasinan, and Cebu are taking orders via Facebook messenger.

Pan de Manila's delivery menu includes their signature pandesal (wheat, cheese, cinnamon, malunggay), loaf breads (wheat, raisin, monay), ensaymada, and other baked goods, as well as their yema spread, garlic butter, herb cream cheese, ube halaya, peanut butter, coco jam, and other spreads.

Pan de Manila's drinks – like their hot cafe and chocolate con leche – are also available.

Pan de Manila advises customers to first check with them which branches nearest you carry your chosen items. Once your order has been placed and confirmed, you can book a Lalamove or Grab courier service for pick-up.

You can check which branches are open via their updated Facebook list. – Rappler.com