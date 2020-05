MANILA, Philippines – M Bakery's sole Metro Manila branch in Bonifacio Global City is back in baking business after reopening shop starting April 12 for pick-up orders of its signature pastries and cakes.

The New York-based bakery, known for its creamy banana pudding, is offering a select menu of its baked goods for advanced orders.

Cookies (1 dozen per flavor)

Oatmeal and raisin or peanut butter - P900

Chocolate chunk - P990

Sea salt caramel - P2,220

Icebox desserts

Classic tres leches cake or salted caramel tres leches - P255

Vanilla, red, velvet, or calamansi cheesecake - P295

Cupcakes (box of 6 per flavor)

Chocolate or vanilla - P720

Chocolate hazelnut banana cupcake

Whole 9" customizable cake

Chocolate or vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream - P1,850

Chocolate or vanilla cake with choco buttercream - P2,200

Red velvet, carrot, or ube cake - P3,250

And of course, M Bakery's original banana pudding is also up for grabs – you can get it in large (P375), in small party bowl (P2,200) size, which serves 8-10 people, or in a double party bowl (P3,250) which serves up to 20. A chocolate hazelnut banana pudding flavor is also available!

M Bakery is also selling mini cinnamon sugar muffins by the dozen, 6-piece lemon square boxes, and Arabica coffee beans in 250-gram packs.

You can place your advanced orders via SMS or Viber at 0917-6331718 or 0918-6417990, and pay online via BDO or BPI. Once your order has been confirmed, you can pick it up personally or via a courier every Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 9 am to 5 pm.

M Bakery closed down on March 17, 2020. – Rappler.com