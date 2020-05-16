MANILA, Philippines – After reopening for takeout and delivery of its freshly-brewed coffee and pastries, Tim Hortons Philippines is now offering their coffee grounds and mixes for delivery, too.

You can get Tim Hortons' medium-roast Original Blend (400g) for P630, the decaf version for P600, and its French Vanilla Cappucino mix in a can for P425. Tim Hortons' hot chocolate powder in a can is available, too.

Prices may vary per ordering app (either GrabFood or Foodpanda is accepted, depending on the branch).

Tim Hortons' retail coffee items are available in Ayala Malls Circuit, BF Presidents Ave, Blue Bay Walk , Calle Bistro, Eastwood, Eton Centris, Net Quad, New Frontier Theatre, SM Fairview, The Link, UN Square Mall, Venice Grand Canal, and Vista Mall from 9 am to 4pm.

They can also be purchased in Estancia Mall, I-Care, and SM San Lazaro from 7 am to 7 pm.

An updated list of operational Tim Hortons branches can be found on its Facebook page. – Rappler.com