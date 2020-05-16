MANILA, Philippines – After closing down all branches on March 17, 2020, 5 of Silantro Fil-Mex Cantina's stores have reopened for takeout orders starting Saturday, May 16.

From 10 am to 6 pm every day, the following Silantro branches nationwide are now open for SMS orders:

Kapitolyo, Pasig (09982938321)

UP Town Center, Katipunan (09560586830)

Baguio City (074) 2464950

Dagupan City, Pangasinan (075) 6491001

Urdaneta City, Pangasinan (075) 6157627

Silantro's complete menu is available to order – that includes its signature nachos, meaty burritos, grilled seafood, cheesy quesadillas, skewers, fries, chicken wings, and paella.

Third-party courier services can be arranged for pick-up – just get in touch with your preferred branch first. – Rappler.com