Sambo Kojin delivers 'grill-at-home' samgyupsal buffet kits
MANILA, Philippines – Buffet chain Sambo Kojin may still be closed for dine-in transactions, but customers can now order their ready-to-grill meats and side dishes for pick-up and delivery at P331 a head.
Here are the 3 "buffet kits" you can choose from – and yes, you can even buy your own Imarflex griller from them at P3,000 a unit.
Basic Barbecue Kit (serves 2-3) - P1188
- US marbled beef (2 packs)
- Shrimp
- Banchan
- Dipping sauce
- Marinade
- Fresh veggies
Full Barbecue Kit (serves 4-6) - P1988
- US marbled beef (2 packs)
- US tender beef
- Shrimp
- Salmon in miso foil
- Kani bacon
- Pork belly
- Banchan
- Dipping sauce
- Marinade
- Fresh veggies
Samgyupsal Kit (serves 4-6) - P1988
- US marbled beef (2 packs)
- Honey garlic samgyupsal
- Red pepper samgyupsal
- Herbed samgyupsal
- Soy bean samgyupsal
- Banchan
- Dipping sauce
- Marinade
- Fresh veggies
You can also avail of extra meat, seafood, sauces, and side dishes, like kimchi (P50).
You can place your orders at 0998-990-7890, 0917-182-6176 (SM Southmall), or 0917-898-8844 (West Avenue, Q.C.). – Rappler.com