MANILA, Philippines – Buffet chain Sambo Kojin may still be closed for dine-in transactions, but customers can now order their ready-to-grill meats and side dishes for pick-up and delivery at P331 a head.

Here are the 3 "buffet kits" you can choose from – and yes, you can even buy your own Imarflex griller from them at P3,000 a unit.

Basic Barbecue Kit (serves 2-3) - P1188

US marbled beef (2 packs)

Shrimp

Banchan

Dipping sauce

Marinade

Fresh veggies

Full Barbecue Kit (serves 4-6) - P1988

US marbled beef (2 packs)

US tender beef

Shrimp

Salmon in miso foil

Kani bacon

Pork belly

Banchan

Dipping sauce

Marinade

Fresh veggies

Samgyupsal Kit (serves 4-6) - P1988

US marbled beef (2 packs)

Honey garlic samgyupsal

Red pepper samgyupsal

Herbed samgyupsal

Soy bean samgyupsal

Banchan

Dipping sauce

Marinade

Fresh veggies

You can also avail of extra meat, seafood, sauces, and side dishes, like kimchi (P50).

You can place your orders at 0998-990-7890, 0917-182-6176 (SM Southmall), or 0917-898-8844 (West Avenue, Q.C.). – Rappler.com