MANILA, Philippines – Mom and Tina's opened two of its branches for delivery and takeout.

Customers can order favorites such as their homemade corned beef, cinammon rolls, ensymada, barbeque pork belly, US beef tapa, beef stew, and lasagna at the Makati branch located at Tropical Palms Condominium, Perea cor Dela Rosa, Legazpi Village, which opened Monday, May 18. The Pasig branch located at FRDC Building, 106 E. Rodriguez Jr. Avenue, opened on May 10.

Mom and Tina's is also offering frozen family meals and pre-cooked trays good for 6 to 8 people. Some of the dishes include callos, lengua con cetas, and chicken relleno.

Orders can be picked up at the restaurant or through delivery apps Foodpanda and Grab. The Pasig branch has an in-house delivery service, depending on the location.

Mom and Tina's is open from 10 am to 7pm. For more information, you may contact the Makati branch at 0999-8859252, (02) 88943598 or the Pasig branch at 0999-885-0092 (02) 85711541.

– Rappler.com