Starbucks Philippines reopens PH branches for takeout, drive-thru
MANILA, Philippines – Starbucks Philippines has reopened several of its branches nationwide for takeout, delivery, and drive-thru orders of a limited food and beverage menu as of Tuesday, May 19.
Here are the Metro Manila stores available for takeout transactions (with physical distancing and mask-wearing rules in place, of course):
Las Pinas
- SM Southmall
- Pamplona Las Pinas
- EVIA Daang Hari
Makati
- Century Mall
- Waltermart
- San Antonio Plaza
- 14 Jupiter
- The Columns
- Powerplant Reserve L1
- Yupangco
- China Bank Bldg. Villar
- Ventures Building
- Kalayaan Avenue
- 6750 Ayala Ave.
- Stratosphere Building Valero
- RCBC Plaza - Podium 3
- 6788 Ayala Ave
- Teleperformance Center Ayala
- Ayala North Exchange
- Cash & Carry
- The Assembly Grounds at the Rise
- Solaris One Building
- Avida Towers Asten
- SM Jazz Mall
- Circuit Lane
- Liberty Plaza
- Easton Place, Valero
- SMART Tower
- Philcom Bldg - Paseo de Roxas
- Signa Designer Residences
- Cristina Condo
- Enterprise Center
- Plaza 100
- PNB Building
- Allegro Bldg
- Oriental Gardens Makati
- Alphaland Southgate Mall
Mandaluyong
- High Pointe Medical Hub
- Robinsons Cybergate
- Shangri-La Plaza
- SM Mega Atrium
- SM Megamall A
- 515 Shaw
- California Garden Square
- The Podium Expansion Wing
- The Portal
- Robinson's Forum
- Rockwell Business Center Sheridan
Manila
- SM San Lazaro
- Robinsons Place Manila
- Pacific Center Binondo
- Avenue Square Garden
- Puerta Isabel II Intramuros
- Bayview Park Hotel
- Torre Lorenzo Taft Ave.
- Pacific Suites Dapitan
- I Tower P. Noval St.
- SM Sta. Mesa
- Pacific Center Binondo
- SM San Lazaro
- Lucky Chinatown Mall
- La Consolacion
- Robinson's Otis
- Avenue Square Garden
- Pandiman Building Intramuros
- Harbour Square
- SM Mall of Asia 1
- SM Mall of Asia 2
- JP Laurel Bldg.
- D' Student's Place
Marikina
- SM Marikina
Muntinlupa
- Cuenca Park
- Madrigal Ave.
- Metro Gaisano
- Festival Mall
- Shell SLEX
- Paranaque
- Santana Grove
- Power Station
- 9 Macapagal Blvd.
- President's Ave
- Doña Soledad
Pasay
- 81 Newport
- Three E-com Center
- Blue Bay Walk
- S'Maison
- Met Live Mall
- SM One E-COM
- Belmont Hotel Manila
- 81 Newport Boulevard
- NAIA Terminal 1
Pasig
- Hampton Gardens
- Pearl Plaza
- Tektite Tower
- Metrowalk
- Mercedes Residences
- Capitol Commons
- The Shoppes at Portico
- Estancia Expansion Wing
- The Grove
- Anson's Building
- Tower One RBC
- PNB Julia Vargas
- Emerald Building
- Sapphire Bloc
- Pioneer Center
- Cyberscape Alpha
- Ortigas Technopoint 1
- SM East Ortigas
- Arcovia Parade
Quezon City
- Eastwood Citywalk
- Corinthian Hills
- Cyberpark Tower 1
- Shopwise Commonwealth Ave.
- Landmark Trinoma
- SM North L1
- Tomas Morato
- The Rock Holy Spirit Drive
- Imperial Palace Suites
- Matalino St. Teacher’s Village
- Banawe cor. Calamba
- Retiro Cor. Speaker Perez
- 10 Congressional Ave.
- 19 Visayas Ave.
- Hemady Square
- 118 Timog Avenue
- Mega One Building
- 1880 Eastwood City
- Zeta Towers
- Circulo Verde
- Araneta Coliseum
- Gateway Center
- Ali-Mall
- Mezza
- Shoppes
- UP Ayalaland Technohub
- E. Lopez Drive
- Eton Centris Walk
- Katipunan corner Rosa Alvero
- West Life Place - West Ave
- Fisher Mall
- Ayala Malls Vertis North
- Robinsons Magnolia Level 1 (Reserve)
- The Arton Strip
- Diliman Commercial Center Commonwealth Ave
- Ayala Malls Cloverleaf
- Calle Bistro
- SM Novaliches
- SM Fairview
- SM North Sky Garden
- The Block
- Fairview Terraces
San Juan
- Greenhills Theater
- Greenhills Promenade
- O Square - Greenhills
Taguig
- SM Aura
- Park West
- Central Square
- One World Square
- Venice Grand Canal
- Crescent Park Residences BGC
- 8 Forbestown
- BGC Stopover Pavilion
- Uptown Place
- Market Market
- Bonifacio High Street Block 3
- BGC Corporate Center
- SMDC Grace Residences
- Alveo Corporate Center
Select reopened branches outside Metro Manila – in Tarlac, Valenzuela, Subic, Tagaytay, Rizal, Naga, Iloilo, Davao, Cebu, Bulacan, Batangas, and Baguio, among other areas – are listed on Starbucks Philippines' website.
For drive-thru orders, the following Philippine branches are open:
- Bulacan ( Petron NLEX -Marilao , MacArthur Highway - Malolos )
- Cainta ( Sierra Valley )
- Cavite (Vermosa)
- Cebu (Axis Entertainment - Escario)
- Laguna (South Hub - Caltex, SLEZ Mamplasan DT)
- Las Pinas (EVIA Daang Hari)
- Pampanga (Invecs Auto Centrum)
- Paranaque (9 Macapagal Blvd)
- Pasig (Capitol Commons)
- Quezon City (Metropoli - E. Rodriguez Jr. Ave, St. Charbel Mindanao Ave, 74 West Ave)
- Taguig (32nd & 7th Ave)
- Valenzuela (NLEX Drive and Dine)
Delivery is also available via GrabFood – just check which branches are closest to your area on the app.
Store hours may change without prior notice.
After closing down on March 23, 2020, Starbucks Philippines reopened certain branches for drive-thru orders on April 8. However, due to a sudden high volume of cars in line, Starbucks had to hit pause on operations a day later on April 9. – Rappler.com