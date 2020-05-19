MANILA, Philippines – Starbucks Philippines has reopened several of its branches nationwide for takeout, delivery, and drive-thru orders of a limited food and beverage menu as of Tuesday, May 19.

Here are the Metro Manila stores available for takeout transactions (with physical distancing and mask-wearing rules in place, of course):

Las Pinas

SM Southmall

Pamplona Las Pinas

EVIA Daang Hari

Makati

Century Mall

Waltermart

San Antonio Plaza

14 Jupiter

The Columns

Powerplant Reserve L1

Yupangco

China Bank Bldg. Villar

Ventures Building

Kalayaan Avenue

6750 Ayala Ave.

Stratosphere Building Valero

RCBC Plaza - Podium 3

6788 Ayala Ave

Teleperformance Center Ayala

Ayala North Exchange

Cash & Carry

The Assembly Grounds at the Rise

Solaris One Building

Avida Towers Asten

SM Jazz Mall

Circuit Lane

Liberty Plaza

Easton Place, Valero

SMART Tower

Philcom Bldg - Paseo de Roxas

Signa Designer Residences

Cristina Condo

Enterprise Center

Plaza 100

PNB Building

Allegro Bldg

Oriental Gardens Makati

Alphaland Southgate Mall

Mandaluyong

High Pointe Medical Hub

Robinsons Cybergate

Shangri-La Plaza

SM Mega Atrium

SM Megamall A

515 Shaw

California Garden Square

The Podium Expansion Wing

The Portal

Robinson's Forum

Rockwell Business Center Sheridan

Manila

SM San Lazaro

Robinsons Place Manila

Pacific Center Binondo

Avenue Square Garden

Puerta Isabel II Intramuros

Bayview Park Hotel

Torre Lorenzo Taft Ave.

Pacific Suites Dapitan

I Tower P. Noval St.

SM Sta. Mesa

Lucky Chinatown Mall

La Consolacion

Robinson's Otis

Pandiman Building Intramuros

Harbour Square

SM Mall of Asia 1

SM Mall of Asia 2

JP Laurel Bldg.

D' Student's Place

Marikina

SM Marikina

Muntinlupa

Cuenca Park

Madrigal Ave.

Metro Gaisano

Festival Mall

Shell SLEX

Paranaque

Santana Grove

Power Station

9 Macapagal Blvd.

President's Ave

Doña Soledad

Pasay

81 Newport

Three E-com Center

Blue Bay Walk

S'Maison

Met Live Mall

SM One E-COM

Belmont Hotel Manila

81 Newport Boulevard

NAIA Terminal 1

Pasig

Hampton Gardens

Pearl Plaza

Tektite Tower

Metrowalk

Mercedes Residences

Capitol Commons

The Shoppes at Portico

Estancia Expansion Wing

The Grove

Anson's Building

Tower One RBC

PNB Julia Vargas

Emerald Building

Sapphire Bloc

Pioneer Center

Cyberscape Alpha

Ortigas Technopoint 1

SM East Ortigas

Arcovia Parade

Quezon City

Eastwood Citywalk

Corinthian Hills

Cyberpark Tower 1

Shopwise Commonwealth Ave.

Landmark Trinoma

SM North L1

Tomas Morato

The Rock Holy Spirit Drive

Imperial Palace Suites

Matalino St. Teacher’s Village

Banawe cor. Calamba

Retiro Cor. Speaker Perez

10 Congressional Ave.

19 Visayas Ave.

Hemady Square

118 Timog Avenue

Mega One Building

1880 Eastwood City

Zeta Towers

Circulo Verde

Araneta Coliseum

Gateway Center

Ali-Mall

Mezza

Shoppes

UP Ayalaland Technohub

E. Lopez Drive

Eton Centris Walk

Katipunan corner Rosa Alvero

West Life Place - West Ave

Fisher Mall

Ayala Malls Vertis North

Robinsons Magnolia Level 1 (Reserve)

The Arton Strip

Diliman Commercial Center Commonwealth Ave

Ayala Malls Cloverleaf

Calle Bistro

SM Novaliches

SM Fairview

SM North Sky Garden

The Block

Fairview Terraces

San Juan

Greenhills Theater

Greenhills Promenade

O Square - Greenhills

Taguig

SM Aura

Park West

Central Square

One World Square

Venice Grand Canal

Crescent Park Residences BGC

8 Forbestown

BGC Stopover Pavilion

Uptown Place

Market Market

Bonifacio High Street Block 3

BGC Corporate Center

SMDC Grace Residences

Alveo Corporate Center

Select reopened branches outside Metro Manila – in Tarlac, Valenzuela, Subic, Tagaytay, Rizal, Naga, Iloilo, Davao, Cebu, Bulacan, Batangas, and Baguio, among other areas – are listed on Starbucks Philippines' website.

For drive-thru orders, the following Philippine branches are open:

Bulacan ( Petron NLEX -Marilao , MacArthur Highway - Malolos )

Cainta ( Sierra Valley )

Cavite (Vermosa)

Cebu (Axis Entertainment - Escario)

Laguna (South Hub - Caltex, SLEZ Mamplasan DT)

Las Pinas (EVIA Daang Hari)

Pampanga (Invecs Auto Centrum)

Paranaque (9 Macapagal Blvd)

Pasig (Capitol Commons)

Quezon City (Metropoli - E. Rodriguez Jr. Ave, St. Charbel Mindanao Ave, 74 West Ave)

Taguig (32nd & 7th Ave)

Valenzuela (NLEX Drive and Dine)

Delivery is also available via GrabFood – just check which branches are closest to your area on the app.

Store hours may change without prior notice.

After closing down on March 23, 2020, Starbucks Philippines reopened certain branches for drive-thru orders on April 8. However, due to a sudden high volume of cars in line, Starbucks had to hit pause on operations a day later on April 9. – Rappler.com