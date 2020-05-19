MANILA, Philippines – It's been a while since most of us have had access to our favorite coffee shop, which means that we've probably been settling for whatever cup of coffee we can manage to whip up at home – even if it's just a watery 3-in-1.

Coffee, really good coffee, is definitely one of the comforts many of us miss the most in this quarantine. But before we all rush out to the nearest coffee shop as quarantine rules loosen, perhaps we should give our inner barista another chance.

Photographer and coffee enthusiast Iya Forbes shares some of her home recipes with us. These iced coffee drinks can be made with ingredients that are probably already in your pantry – and best enjoyed on a day when you need a little creamy comfort to go with that caffeine kick.

Any brewed coffee will do for these recipes – but Iya recommends using a more concentrated brew for these milky drinks, to balance out the flavors.

Salted Cream Iced Coffee

This recipe, borrowed from Iya's friend Tina Agustin, is perfect for a day when you're feeling a little extra. To make this drink, get a mixing bowl and put 3-5 tablespoons of whip cream or all-purpose cream. If cream is too thick, thin out with a tablespoon of milk. Add 1 and 1/2 teaspoons (or more) of sugar. Whip like you would for Dalgona coffee. If cream isn't quite thick enough, chill the cream in the fridge for a few minutes or while you prepare your black coffee. Have the coffee ready with ice and whip the cream a few more times just before serving. Carefully top the iced coffee with the cream. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt and serve.

Grown Up Milo Dino

If you're feeling nostalgic, try out this drink, which tastes comforting and familiar but has a coffee kick – because you're an adult now! Not everyone has dark chocolate or chocolate syrup in their pantry, so Milo powder or cocoa powder will be a nice substitute to make a dirty mocha, plus it will taste a bit like childhood but with a bit more depth because of the coffee. Make a small yet strong concentrate of coffee, and mix with 2 tablespoons (or more, depending on how chocolatey you want the drink to be) of Milo or cocoa powder and pour in a glass with milk and ice. Top with a powder mountain of coffee grounds and Milo or cocoa. Sip and get a chocolatey coffee mustache!

Ice Shaken Spanish Latte

This foamy concoction is sweet with a pinch of spice – an iced drink that might just hit the spot on a rainy day. Get a tumbler and put coffee and a tablespoon (or more) of condensed milk. Stir well. Put in almost the same amount of milk into the tumbler. Add ice and securely put the lid on the tumbler. Shake vigorously until the drink is foamy. Pour into a glass and top with a pinch of cinnamon powder (optional). – Rappler.com