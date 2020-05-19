MANILA, Philippines – Convenience store chain Family Mart is open for delivery orders of ready-to-eat Japanese-inspired treats – their onigiri, bento boxes, and ramen.

Family Mart's handy Japanese rice triangles stuffed and topped with cooked meat or seafood are available for P55 a piece, and come in 5 flavors: salmon, tuna mayo, SPAM, tori mix, and the smoky tinapa.

Bento boxes are also available – there's pork katsu curry, crispy chicken teriyaki, and mix tempura, served with rice for P165 each.

You can also have ready-to-heat ramen delivered, available in 3 flavors: miso, tantanmen, and tonkotsu for P155 a bowl.

For delivery orders, you can get in touch with Family Mart via Facebook Messenger, their website, email address (delivery@familymart.com.ph), or SMS/Viber/Whatsapp at 09176216758. Operating hours are from 8 am to 4 pm daily.

Orders can be paid for online via AliPay, GCash, or online bank transfer.

Family Mart's in-house delivery system can cater to certain cities within Metro Manila for a standard fee of P80. You can also choose to book your own courier service.

On April 22, 2020, Family Mart launched its first "Fam on Wheels" truck, a rolling store that sells essentials and Family Mart goods. – Rappler.com