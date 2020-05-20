Hong Kong's am.pm soufflé pancakes available for delivery, pick-up
MANILA, Philippines – Hong Kong-based dessert café am.pm reopened their sole Metro Manila branch for delivery and pick-up orders of their Japanese soufflé pancakes, milk tea, and coffee.
Here's what you can order from am.pm's Ayala Malls Manila Bay branch:
Soufflé pancakes
- Cremé brulée - P215
- Original - P150
- Tiramisu - P185
- Shizuoka matcha - P185
- Black sugar premium milk with boba - P215
- Pearl milk tea with boba - P215
Lava pudding - P215
- White chocolate
- Dark chocolate
- Shizuoka matcha
Pearl milk tea - P135
- Black sugar
- Honey
- Matcha
Coffee beverages such as americano, latte, cappucino, and mocha are also available in hot or iced form, made from UCC's Italian blend, with prices ranging from P90 to P130.
A miminum of two soufflé pancakes are required per order.
To place orders, you can message am.pm on their Instagram page from 11 am to 5 pm daily, and then pay via GCash or Paymaya before 8 pm for next-day delivery or COD for on-the-day delivery.
Once payment has been confirmed, you can book your own courier. am.pm is only accepting delivery orders from areas in Manila, Makati, BGC, Pasay, and Paranaque due to quality control. However, orders outside these areas can still order if they wish.
Deliveries are done every day from 1 to 5 pm, and are free for certain locations in the Pasay and Paranaque areas.
am.pm closed down their Ayala Malls Manila Bay branch on March 27, 2020. – Rappler.com