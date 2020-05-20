MANILA, Philippines – Hong Kong-based dessert café am.pm reopened their sole Metro Manila branch for delivery and pick-up orders of their Japanese soufflé pancakes, milk tea, and coffee.

Here's what you can order from am.pm's Ayala Malls Manila Bay branch:

Soufflé pancakes

Cremé brulée - P215

Original - P150

Tiramisu - P185

Shizuoka matcha - P185

Black sugar premium milk with boba - P215

Pearl milk tea with boba - P215

Lava pudding - P215

White chocolate

Dark chocolate

Shizuoka matcha

Pearl milk tea - P135

Black sugar

Honey

Matcha

Coffee beverages such as americano, latte, cappucino, and mocha are also available in hot or iced form, made from UCC's Italian blend, with prices ranging from P90 to P130.

A miminum of two soufflé pancakes are required per order.

To place orders, you can message am.pm on their Instagram page from 11 am to 5 pm daily, and then pay via GCash or Paymaya before 8 pm for next-day delivery or COD for on-the-day delivery.

Once payment has been confirmed, you can book your own courier. am.pm is only accepting delivery orders from areas in Manila, Makati, BGC, Pasay, and Paranaque due to quality control. However, orders outside these areas can still order if they wish.

Deliveries are done every day from 1 to 5 pm, and are free for certain locations in the Pasay and Paranaque areas.

am.pm closed down their Ayala Malls Manila Bay branch on March 27, 2020. – Rappler.com