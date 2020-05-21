MANILA, Philippines – Beard Papa’s Philippines reopened its flagship branch in Glorietta 2, Makati City on Wednesday, May 20 for delivery and pick-up orders of their freshly-baked cream puffs, eclairs, and apple pie.

Here's what's on Beard Papa's menu:

Pie cream puff

Custard - P70

Cookies and Cream - P85

Honey yuzu - P85

Cookie cream puff

Custard - P75

Cookies and cream - P90

Honey yuzu - P90

Eclair cream puff

Custard - P75

Cookies and cream - P90

Honey yuzu - P90

Mini cream puffs (5 pcs)

Custard - P120

Cookies and cream - P135

Honey yuzu - P135

Kaze kaze

Custard - P85

Cookies and cream - P100

Honey yuzu - P100

Apple pie

Custard - P125

Cookies and cream - P140

Honey yuzu - P140

Rux (baked choux pastry coated with butter and sugar) - P80

You can also purchase an ice pack (P10) to go with your boxes to ensure freshness of the cream puffs while in transit.

Beard Papa’s Glorietta 2 branch is taking online orders from 11 am to 4 pm daily via an online order form. Payment is done through BDO or GCash online transfers, and pick-ups are to be booked by the customer via Grab, Lalamove, or Mr. Speedy.

You can specify your preferred pick-up date and time (as long as it's between 9 am to 5 pm).

For other concerns, you can get in touch with Beard Papa's at at 09962139228.

Beard Papa's closed down their Glorietta, Greenhills Promenade, and SM Megamall branches on March 16, 2020. – Rappler.com