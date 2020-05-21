Beard Papa's reopens for delivery, pick-up
MANILA, Philippines – Beard Papa’s Philippines reopened its flagship branch in Glorietta 2, Makati City on Wednesday, May 20 for delivery and pick-up orders of their freshly-baked cream puffs, eclairs, and apple pie.
Here's what's on Beard Papa's menu:
Pie cream puff
- Custard - P70
- Cookies and Cream - P85
- Honey yuzu - P85
Cookie cream puff
- Custard - P75
- Cookies and cream - P90
- Honey yuzu - P90
Eclair cream puff
- Custard - P75
- Cookies and cream - P90
- Honey yuzu - P90
Mini cream puffs (5 pcs)
- Custard - P120
- Cookies and cream - P135
- Honey yuzu - P135
Kaze kaze
- Custard - P85
- Cookies and cream - P100
- Honey yuzu - P100
Apple pie
- Custard - P125
- Cookies and cream - P140
- Honey yuzu - P140
Rux (baked choux pastry coated with butter and sugar) - P80
You can also purchase an ice pack (P10) to go with your boxes to ensure freshness of the cream puffs while in transit.
Beard Papa’s Glorietta 2 branch is taking online orders from 11 am to 4 pm daily via an online order form. Payment is done through BDO or GCash online transfers, and pick-ups are to be booked by the customer via Grab, Lalamove, or Mr. Speedy.
You can specify your preferred pick-up date and time (as long as it's between 9 am to 5 pm).
For other concerns, you can get in touch with Beard Papa's at at 09962139228.
Beard Papa's closed down their Glorietta, Greenhills Promenade, and SM Megamall branches on March 16, 2020. – Rappler.com