7-Eleven is selling ready-to-cook siomai, hotdogs, take-home siopao
MANILA, Philippines – Convenience store chain 7-Eleven Philippines is offering their in-store merienda treats in ready-to-cook and ready-to-heat form.
Their signature Hotta! Rice bowls can also be purchased as ready-to-heat ulam packs, with 5 servings each.
- Pork siomai (4 pcs) - P150
- Chili con carne, lain, ginisang monggo - P200
- Beef with oyster, chicken curry, lechon paksiw, menudo - P225
- Chicken afritada, dinuguan, grilled liempo - P275
- Bangus steak, beef caldereta, pork steak - P300
7-Eleven is also selling their Crunch Time snacks in fry-your-own, frozen packs.
- Corndogs (10 pcs) - P369
- Chicken siomai (40 pcs) - P269
- Potato chips (1,815g) - P399
- French fries (2,270g) - P399
You can also get take-home packs of 7-Fresh's siopao, which contain 4 pieces a pack:
- Ube pao, monggo pao, chicken asado, chiclen bola-bola, asado, bola-bola, asado bola-bola, spicy asado - P150
- Pork asado, pork bola-bola, tuna teriyaki, tuna pimiento, spanish style mackerel, garlic chicken, char siu - P250
Big Bite hotdogs are also available at P299 for 15 pieces of any variant, while 8 pieces of hotdog buns cost P45.
Availability of stocks may vary per branch.