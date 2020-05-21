MANILA, Philippines – Convenience store chain 7-Eleven Philippines is offering their in-store merienda treats in ready-to-cook and ready-to-heat form.

Their signature Hotta! Rice bowls can also be purchased as ready-to-heat ulam packs, with 5 servings each.

Pork siomai (4 pcs) - P150

Chili con carne, lain, ginisang monggo - P200

Beef with oyster, chicken curry, lechon paksiw, menudo - P225

Chicken afritada, dinuguan, grilled liempo - P275

Bangus steak, beef caldereta, pork steak - P300

7-Eleven is also selling their Crunch Time snacks in fry-your-own, frozen packs.

Corndogs (10 pcs) - P369

Chicken siomai (40 pcs) - P269

Potato chips (1,815g) - P399

French fries (2,270g) - P399

You can also get take-home packs of 7-Fresh's siopao, which contain 4 pieces a pack:

Ube pao, monggo pao, chicken asado, chiclen bola-bola, asado, bola-bola, asado bola-bola, spicy asado - P150

Pork asado, pork bola-bola, tuna teriyaki, tuna pimiento, spanish style mackerel, garlic chicken, char siu - P250

Big Bite hotdogs are also available at P299 for 15 pieces of any variant, while 8 pieces of hotdog buns cost P45.

Availability of stocks may vary per branch. You can check out which operational 7-Eleven stores are near you on their website. – Rappler.com