MANILA, Philippines – Red Mango is back in business, albeit only for delivery orders of their signature froyo, which they now serve in pints.

Each 16oz pint contains Red Mango's non-fat, tangy original frozen yogurt, available in plain or with 3 sets of toppings.

The Mango Jubilee (fresh mango, crushed graham, caramel shell), Choco Overload (Hershey's chocolate chips, OREO crumbs, chocolate shell), and Banana Almond Crunch (bananas, sliced almonds, banana nut crunch) cost P455 each. You can get double the toppings for P515 a pint.

For just the original flavor, it's P395 each.

You can place your orders on Red Mango's website and pay from 10 am to 4 pm daily via BPI, BDO, UnionBank, or GCash online transfer.

Next-day delivery can be made in select areas around Metro Manila by Red Mango's delivery team. You can also do a self pick-up from the Greenhills Promenade branch.

Red Mango closed down all their stores on March 16, 2020. – Rappler.com