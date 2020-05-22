MANILA, Philippines – Fine casual burger chain Shake Shack Philippines isn't just open for delivery and pick-up orders of their signature burgers and fries – the New York-based restaurant is also selling DIY ShackBurger kits for customers to take home and assemble themselves.

Shake Shack's new take-home kit (P1,600) includes 8 servings of their 100% Angus beef patties, Martin's non-GMO potato rolls, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, salt and pepper mix, and the secret Shack Sauce. Cooking instructions are also provided.

You can order up to 4 kits via Shake Shack's online form and pay via BPI or Security Bank online transfer. Orders can be picked up from Shake Shack's Central Square, Bonifacio Global City or SM Megamall branch, one to two days after payment confirmation.

Shake Shack Philippines closed down all their branches on March 17 upon the imposition of a Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine. – Rappler.com