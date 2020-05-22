MANILA, Philippines – When the craving for a freshly-steamed (or fried) batch of dim sum calls, how do you answer?

By ordering from your favorite restaurants, of course – and luckily, a couple of home-based and commercial businesses are here to take the call.

Here are some restaurants in Metro Manila that offer pick-up and delivery options, each one with their own menu of dumplings, siomai, hakaw, and other kinds of dim sum – either in frozen or ready-to-eat form.

New Manila Bites

Asian cuisine kitchen New Manila Bites is open for pick-up and delivery of their homemade pork and shrimp siomai with chili oil at P300 for 15 pieces, plus their pork and shrimp dumplings with sate sauce at P320 for 12 pieces,

New Manila Bites also sells sides like Japanese kimchi, pickled mangoes, and century eggs. They've got ready-to-cook hotpot seafood ingredients and Korean barbecue meats, too!

Their branches in New Manila, Quezon City, Abad Santos, Manila, and BF Resort Village, Las Piñas are open for orders. You can check out their Facebook page for more details.

VNS Authentic Siomai

Local brand VNS sells their dim sum and dumplings frozen and ready-to-cook at home. They've got premium pork at P300 for 24 pieces, premium shark's fin at P200 for 16, Japanese siomai at P335 for 36, and regular beef siomai at P420 for 60 pieces.

They also sell their chili oil in a bottle for P110, as well as asado and bola-bola siopao for P300. They post their delivery schedule per week, so keep posted – they can cater to certain areas in Pasay, Makati, Manila, Taguig, Quezon City, Pasig, Las Piñas, and Bacoor.

You can place your orders at 09178671796. For more information, you can check out their Facebook page.

EAT FRESH HK Street Food

San Juan City's Hong Kong street food gem is offering their dim sum in frozen form, too. On their menu are 20 pieces of jumbo siomai at P350, 16 pcs of hakaw at P520, 15 pieces of beancurd roll at P525, and fried wantons for P250.

EAT FRESH's Marikina, BF Homes, San Juan, and Maria Clara branches are open for orders via their online form.

Lugang Cafe + TuanTuan

Lugang Cafe and TuanTuan Chinese Brasserie's ready-to-cook menu varies per day, but a few of their staples include the kuchay dumplings at P300 for 24 pieces, TuanTuan siomai for 20 pieces at P580, and Lugang Cafe siomai at P750 for 24.

There's also their new vegetarian dumpling with truffle oil for 24 pieces at P620, vegetable and pork dumplings for P580, and asado siopao for P320.

You can place your orders from 10 am to 4 pm daily at 09062508838. Delivery can cater to select areas in Makati, San Juan, Eastwood, Mandaluyong, Pasig, BGC, and Quezon City. A minimum order of P2,000 is required for delivery. You can also pick it up yourself.

You can check out Lugang Cafe or TuanTuan's Facebook pages for more info.

Wangfu

Chinese restaurant Wangfu is serving up ready-to-eat dimsum in 4 pieces: the pork siomai (P128), hakaw (P188), crystal ball dumpling (P118), kutchay dumpling (P108), shark's fin dumpling (P98), chicken feet (P98), and beancurd roll (P128) for delivery.

WangFu's Tomas Morato, Serendra, and Eastwood branches are open for direct-to-store orders. For their hotline numbers, you can check out Wangfu's Facebook page.

Yumplings PH

Home-based dumpling maker Yumplings is a made-to-order, no-preservatives dim sum business, and serves their ready-to-cook homemade products at 50 to 60 pieces each.

Some of Yumpling's top choices are the pork with kuchay, pork with mushroom dumplings, fish dumplings, and pork carrot dumplings – and why not have it with a side of Gan Ma chili sauce for P150?

Pick-up and delivery is done via GrabFood or Lalamove only. To place your orders, you can message them on Instagram.

King Chef

King Chef is selling both ready-to-eat and frozen versions of their dim sum. Popular choices include the hakaw (P110), pork siomai (P85), tausi spareribs (P85), sharksfin dumpling (P85), fried prawn dumplings (P110), crispy fried wantons (P150), minced shrimp puff (P130), and crispy duck wantons (P140). Some are available either steamed or fried.

Their frozen packs range from P325 to P400.

King Chef's dimsum kitchens in Banawe, SM North EDSA, and SM Cherry Shaw are open for pickup, takeout, or delivery via Foodpanda, LalaFood, or GrabFood. You can also message your orders on Facebook.

Shi Lin

How about some steamed xiao long bao? Shi Lin serves theirs in servings of 6 or 10 pieces, available for takeout and delivery.

Also on the menu are their fried shrimp and pork wontons, pork buns, deep fried asado bun, and pork and shrimp siomai.

Shi Lin's Podium, Rockwell, Serendra, and Binondo branches are taking orders via GrabFood, Foodpanda, or direct-to-store. For their hotline numbers, you can check out their Facebook page. – Rappler.com