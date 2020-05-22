ROYCE Chocolates reopens branch for pickup, delivery
MANILA, Philippines – Japan-based chocolate company ROYCE Chocolates reopened its Powerplant Mall branch in Makati City on Saturday, May 16, for pickup and delivery orders of its luxury chocolate bars and snacks.
Here's what's on ROYCE's limited menu, as of Friday, May 22:
- ROYCE Collection Brown (a collection of best-sellers) - P4,250
- R Chocolat (milk cocoa) - P320
- Royce Street - P2,150
- Baton Cookies (hazel cacao, coconut) - P630
- Petite Truffe (praline, orange, kirsch) - P540
- Pure Chocolate (creamy milk and white, Venezuela bitter and Ghana sweet, sweet and milk, mild bitter and extra bitter) - P630
- Prafeuille Chocolat - P630
- Chocolate Wafers (hazel cream, tiramisu cream) - P630
- Potatochip Chocolate (original, fromage blanc, mild bitter) - P630
- Bar Chocolate (milk, creamy milk, almond, rum raisin, black) - P320
- Amande Chocolat (chocolate coated whole roasted almonds, available in milk, white or black) - P500
- Marshmallow Chocolate (soft marshmallows coated in milk coffee or white chocolate) - P500
- Nama Chocolate (Ecuador sweet, mild milk, mild white, Ghana bitter, mild cacao, champagne, bitter, au lait, white) - P630
ROYCE also released a new Sakura chocolate collection on Saturday, May 22.
- Sakura Fromage - P650
- Sakura Berry (choclate and almond) Chocolate Bar - P540
- Sakura Berry and White Chocolate - P690
- Prafeuille Chocolate Sakura Cube - P630
- Royce Chocolat White Glanduja - P350
You can place your orders at (02) 89848698 or via Facebook, and then schedule a pick-up date and time. Payment can be done upon pick-up.
You can also pay online via BPI transfer and book your preferred delivery service – just inform ROYCE's staff of your rider's details.
Orders can be picked up and placed from 11 am to 6 pm daily.
ROYCE closed down its shops in Trinoma, Greenbelt, Powerplant, and The Podium on March 16, due to the coronavirus lockdown. – Rappler.com