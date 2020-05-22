MANILA, Philippines – Japan-based chocolate company ROYCE Chocolates reopened its Powerplant Mall branch in Makati City on Saturday, May 16, for pickup and delivery orders of its luxury chocolate bars and snacks.

Here's what's on ROYCE's limited menu, as of Friday, May 22:

ROYCE Collection Brown (a collection of best-sellers) - P4,250

R Chocolat (milk cocoa) - P320

Royce Street - P2,150

Baton Cookies (hazel cacao, coconut) - P630

Petite Truffe (praline, orange, kirsch) - P540

Pure Chocolate (creamy milk and white, Venezuela bitter and Ghana sweet, sweet and milk, mild bitter and extra bitter) - P630

Prafeuille Chocolat - P630

Chocolate Wafers (hazel cream, tiramisu cream) - P630

Potatochip Chocolate (original, fromage blanc, mild bitter) - P630

Bar Chocolate (milk, creamy milk, almond, rum raisin, black) - P320

Amande Chocolat (chocolate coated whole roasted almonds, available in milk, white or black) - P500

Marshmallow Chocolate (soft marshmallows coated in milk coffee or white chocolate) - P500

Nama Chocolate (Ecuador sweet, mild milk, mild white, Ghana bitter, mild cacao, champagne, bitter, au lait, white) - P630

ROYCE also released a new Sakura chocolate collection on Saturday, May 22.

Sakura Fromage - P650

Sakura Berry (choclate and almond) Chocolate Bar - P540

Sakura Berry and White Chocolate - P690

Prafeuille Chocolate Sakura Cube - P630

Royce Chocolat White Glanduja - P350

You can place your orders at (02) 89848698 or via Facebook, and then schedule a pick-up date and time. Payment can be done upon pick-up.

You can also pay online via BPI transfer and book your preferred delivery service – just inform ROYCE's staff of your rider's details.

Orders can be picked up and placed from 11 am to 6 pm daily.

ROYCE closed down its shops in Trinoma, Greenbelt, Powerplant, and The Podium on March 16, due to the coronavirus lockdown. – Rappler.com