MANILA, Philippines – After opening several of its stores nationwide, Nathaniel's Bakeshop has also gone the frozen food route – Nathaniel's is now selling a handful of its signature goods in ready-to-cook packs at select supermarkets nationwide.

Here are the frozen Nathaniel's Bakeshop products available:

Buko pandan salad (1 liter, 2 liters, or pint)

Siopao asado (10 pcs)

Siopao bola-bola (10 pcs)

Frozen siomai (20 pcs)

Skinless longganisa (14 pcs)

Burger patties (4 pcs)

Pork barbecue (5 pcs)

Frozen lasagna

Prices and product availability may vary per supermarket.

Here’s where you can find them:

Fisher Supermarket

Quezon Ave

Malabon

Metro

Market! Market! Taguig

Alabang

Pasig

Robinsons Supermarket

Town Mall, Malabon

City Square, Malabon

Magnolia

Eastwood

McKinley

Mercedes, Pasig

Landers Superstore

Balintawak

Otis

Alabang

Arcovia

Shopwise

Makati

Circuit Makati

Hi-Top Supermart

Aurora Blvd

SaveMore

Acacia Estates

All Day

Ponticceli

Dasmarinas, Cavite

General Trias, Cavite

Tanza, Cavite

Sta Rosa

Global South

Las Piñas

Taguig

Bataan

They're also available in several SM Hypermarket, SM Supermarket, and WalterMart stores.

For an updated list of goods and supermarkets, you can check out Nathaniel's Bakeshop's Facebook page. – Rappler.com