MANILA, Philippines – There's something about cinnamon rolls – sweet, soft, fluffy bread, made extra gooey with a generous glaze of silky, slightly tangy cream cheese on top, and a dash of cinnamon. It's no wonder sweet tooths crave for a freshly-baked box; they're warm, pillowy, and perfect with a cup of coffee.

Even in lockdown, home bakers, commercial stores, and homegrown bakeries have added (or pushed) this pastry favorite on their menu. Luckily, they're available for delivery and pickup around the Metro.

KP Bakery Café

The Pasig-based local home café is selling their handmade and made-to-order cinnamon rolls in boxes of 9 for P600. Aside from cream cheese frosting, each roll is topped with slices of toasted almonds, too.

Among KP Bakery's other bestsellers are their 12-piece cheese rolls (P600), brioche loaf (P180), and 12-piece sugar-glazed raisin buns (P485).

Customers are expected to book their own Lalamove, Grab, or Angkas delivery service after online payment. For orders, you can message KP Bakery's Facebook page.

Ness & Aly's Kitchenette

Mom-and-daughter-owned baking business Ness & Aly's Kitchenette also offers their own take on cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, offering a box of 6 for P200.

They also sell cinnamon roll rounds with cream cheese for P250, as well as other homemade goods: birthday cakes, ube cheese pandesal, fudge brownies, chicken floss bread, Spanish bread, and more.

You can order from the Paranaque-based commissary via SMS at 09081705285 or through Facebook.

Gracey's Oven

Don't forget to place your orders in advance for Gracey's Oven's cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting – they're made-to-order and baked on the same day of delivery. Six rolls cost P300.

Gracey's other treats include cheesy butter ensaymada, ube cheese pandesal with yema filling, and ube chocolate pandesal. You can place your order via their Facebook page before 5 pm for next-day delivery, which can be done through GrabExpress or Lalamove by the buyer.

Ging's Gourmet

The Quezon City-based bakery sells their homemade fluffy cinnamon rolls in 9 flavors: classic sweet cream cheese, caramel pecan, caramel almond slices, strawberry cream cheese, blueberry cream cheese, cookies n cream, matcha white chocolate cream cheese, mocha macchiato cream cheese, and double dark chocolate chip.

Ging's cinnamon rolls can be ordered in boxes of 9 for P660, in 3 assorted flavors for P880, or in 9 assorted flavors for P980.

Delivery can be made to all Metro Manila areas – just give the mom-and-daughter-owned business a call or text at 634 8256 or 09171790112 to place your orders from 9 am to 5 pm. She also has whole cakes, bacon cheese rolls, quezo de bola ensaymada, and more on the menu!

Golden Cookie

Home bakery Golden Cookie's pillowy cinnamon rolls, which are slathered in cream cheese, cost P590 for 9 pieces.

Also on Golden Cookie's menu are their soft-baked cookies, coffee buns, pork floss buns, cheese brioche ensaymada, and ube cheese pandesal.

Lalamove deliveries are allowed within Metro Manila, as well pick-ups from their Congressional Avenue, Quezon City branch. For orders, you can message their Instagram page.

Cinnabon

International bakery chain Cinnabon is also back in business, reopening their SM North EDSA, Trinoma, SM Fairview, Megamall, Aura, The Podium, Estancia, Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Magnolia, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Festival Mall branches as of Thursday, May 28.

Their minibons and mini chocobons are available for Foodpanda and store-direct delivery – just check out their Facebook page for their branches' hotline numbers and operating hours.

WKND! Bakery

How about a handmade sourdough cinnamon roll, topped with cream cheese icing? WKND Bakery's got their homemade specialty ready for delivery for you – available in 8" size for P650.

Limited orders of the sticky, fluffy treats are allowed per day, so order in advance – just DM their Instagram page to inquire. They've also got plain and sweet sourdough buns, assorted cookies, crinkles, sourdough pan de coco, and brownies for sale.



Passion Cooks Catering

The Paranaque-based catering business isn't just limited to ready-to-eat food trays, hot meals, and dessert – Passion Cooks also has cinnamon rolls on their menu, available in classic cream cheese, oreo cream cheese, chocnut, and salted caramel with almonds.

For those near the BF Homes area, orders before 4 pm can be delivered for free on the same day. Just check in on their Facebook page regularly – only a limited number of boxes are sent out every day.

The Sweet Life by Ange

Ange's cinnamon sugar-filled soft rolls come in 4 flavors – original cinnabon, cheesy, chocolate, and salted caramel – and cost P2,040 for a box of 12 of one flavor.

The Makati bakery and cupcake shop also sells ube cheese cinnamon rolls at P3,360 for a box of 12. Ange's goods are made-to-order, so it's best to order 2-3 days beforehand.

Cookies, customized birthday cakes, homemade chips, and frozen brazo de mercedes are also up for grabs. For orders, you can text 09178238198 or message their Instagram page.

YellowBakerBug

YellowBakerBug sells 4 of their homemade cinnamon rolls at P250 a box from their kitchen at Kapitolyo, Pasig.

Also on their specialty list: brownies and apple pie. Deliveries can be made via GrabExpress, Lalamove, or Mr. Speedy – just message their Facebook page for orders.

M and Co. Sweets

M and Co. Sweets bakes their caramelized cinnamon rolls from their home kitchen in Las Pinas, and sells them for pre-orders in boxes of 6, 9, and 12.

Orders done before 12 noon can be delivered to certain Metro Manila areas on the same day via Lalamove, GrabExpress, or Mr. Speedy.

Just text 09566545398 to reserve your orders or leave a message on their Facebook page.

Baked Vegan Pastry Shop

And for those living the dairy-free, vegan life, Baked, a vegan pastry shop, offers warm, vegan cinnamon rolls (topped with vegan cream cheese and raisins) at P200 for a box of 4.

Only limited slots are available per week, and delivery can only be made by Baked within the Malate area only for P50. Self-bookings are allowed once online payment has been confirmed.

You can place your orders via Baked's online order form. – Rappler.com