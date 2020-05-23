MANILA, Philippines – Singapore-based IRVINS Salted Egg snacks company is selling bags of their “dangerously addictive” salted egg chips and fish skin online for delivery and pickup orders as of Saturday, May 23.

Available in small (105g) and large (230g) sizes, you can take home IRVINS' Salted Egg Cassava Chips, Potato Chips, and Fish Skin for P320 or P640.

You can place your orders via IRVINS' stores on Lazada, Shopee, Mimimart, or Landers.

Prices may vary per platform, as well as shipping fees.

IRVINS also reopened their standalone Bonifacio Global City kiosk on Tuesday, May 19 for pickup transactions. – Rappler.com