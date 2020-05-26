MANILA, Philippines – Pampanga's famous Razon's of Guagua restaurant has reopened several of its branches nationwide for takeout and delivery orders.

As of Tuesday, May 26, customers can order from Razon's complete menu – and yes, that includes their signature creamy, white halo-halo (P132), available in junior size (P97) or in their new KLM (keso, langka, mais) variant (P132).

Of course, Razon's pancit luglug can also be ordered in sizes solo (P132), small bilao, medium bilao, and large bilao (P605, P825, P1,155, respectively).

Their rice meals include bangus (P176), tocilog (P185), longsilog (P182), tapsilog (P204), homemade fried chicken (P209), lechon kawali (P253), chicken pork asado (P253), and pork spareribs (P149).

Also available: Razon's lumpiang prito (P44), sizzling bulalo (P363), sisig (P264), dinuguan with puto (P215), home burger (P119), home fries (P53), arroz caldo (P143), chicken mami (P120), and ensaymada (P72) – and way, way more.

Here are the branches available for takeout and delivery from 11 am to 6 pm, either via direct-to-store, GrabFood, JoyRide, Grocers, or MyKuya.

SM Center Angono

SM City East Ortigas

SM City Masinag

SM City Fairview

Bicutan

SM City Rosario

Robinsons Place Manila

Banawe

Greenhills

UP Technohub

Jupiter

Silver City

SM North EDSA

SM Manila

SM San Lazaro

Timog

Araneta Shopwsie

SM Hypermarket Sucat

Robinsons Galleria

Fishermall

SM Bacoor

SM Lipa

Greenbelt

SM Taytay

SM San Mateo

Victory Mall Antipolo

SM Sta Mesa

SM Sta Rosa

Paseo De Sta. Rosa

For the stores' hotline numbers, you can check out Razon of Guagua's Facebook page. – Rappler.com