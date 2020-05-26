Razon's of Guagua reopens PH branches for delivery, takeout
MANILA, Philippines – Pampanga's famous Razon's of Guagua restaurant has reopened several of its branches nationwide for takeout and delivery orders.
As of Tuesday, May 26, customers can order from Razon's complete menu – and yes, that includes their signature creamy, white halo-halo (P132), available in junior size (P97) or in their new KLM (keso, langka, mais) variant (P132).
Of course, Razon's pancit luglug can also be ordered in sizes solo (P132), small bilao, medium bilao, and large bilao (P605, P825, P1,155, respectively).
Their rice meals include bangus (P176), tocilog (P185), longsilog (P182), tapsilog (P204), homemade fried chicken (P209), lechon kawali (P253), chicken pork asado (P253), and pork spareribs (P149).
Also available: Razon's lumpiang prito (P44), sizzling bulalo (P363), sisig (P264), dinuguan with puto (P215), home burger (P119), home fries (P53), arroz caldo (P143), chicken mami (P120), and ensaymada (P72) – and way, way more.
Here are the branches available for takeout and delivery from 11 am to 6 pm, either via direct-to-store, GrabFood, JoyRide, Grocers, or MyKuya.
- SM Center Angono
- SM City East Ortigas
- SM City Masinag
- SM City Fairview
- Bicutan
- SM City Rosario
- Robinsons Place Manila
- Banawe
- Greenhills
- UP Technohub
- Jupiter
- Silver City
- SM North EDSA
- SM Manila
- SM San Lazaro
- Timog
- Araneta Shopwsie
- SM Hypermarket Sucat
- Robinsons Galleria
- Fishermall
- SM Bacoor
- SM Lipa
- Greenbelt
- SM Taytay
- SM San Mateo
- Victory Mall Antipolo
- SM Sta Mesa
- SM Sta Rosa
- Paseo De Sta. Rosa
For the stores' hotline numbers, you can check out Razon of Guagua's Facebook page. – Rappler.com