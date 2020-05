MANILA, Philippines – Tim Hortons released a new "do-it-yourself donut kit" on Sunday, May 24, available for takeout and delivery via Foodpanda from select reopened branches.

A Tim Hortons DIY donut kit (P450) includes 6 pieces of their original plain donuts, a container of chocolate fondant, and a pack of colorful candy sprinkles, plus some cutlery and napkins.

You can order up to 5 DIY donuts kits via Tim Horton's online order form. A minimum purchase of P1,000 is required for advance orders. – Rappler.com