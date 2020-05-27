MANILA, Philippines – On-demand food delivery service Foodpanda now offers same-day grocery and essential items delivery without a minimum order requirement.

Foodpanda's couriers can now can do 7-Eleven runs, pick up ready-to-cook items from restaurants like Rack's, deliver bread from Tous Le Jours or Subway, or fetch coffee from Coffee Project or Bo's.

Their grocery items include dairy, chilled goods (ice cream), household items, cleaning agents, toiletries, mother and baby products, chocolates, to health and wellness – and more.

Foodpanda app users just need to enter their delivery address, choose their preferred store, and place an order. Once the merchant has prepared all items, Foodpanda's courier will deliver your order to you. – Rappler.com