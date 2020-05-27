MANILA, Philippines – Taho cravings are sure to be satisfied with Giant Taho's... well, giant taho that's big enough to serve 12 people.

Each Taho in a Tub sells for P375 and includes 2.5 liters of non-GMO taho (soy), 350 grams of syrup, and 350 grams of sago. The taho can be served either hot or chilled.

Add-ons are also available, like tapioca pearls (P80) and 350mL of syrup in classic, strawberry or chocolate flavors (P100).

Giant Taho is also teasing new taho flavors including ube, pandan, chocolate, strawberry, and mango graham.

A 16oz cup size will also be ready to order by June in classic flavor. It costs P50.

Giant Taho also sells bottled soy milk for P40 and soy milk with tapioca pearls (16oz) for P45 and in 22oz size for P60.

Their taho tubs are made-to-order, so it's best to order in advance. Payment can be done online through BPI, GCash, and BDO.

Delivery can be made from their Bayani Residences, Galas, Quezon City HQ via GrabExpress, Lalamove, or Mr. Speedy.

To place your orders, you can message Giant Taho's Facebook page. – Rappler.com