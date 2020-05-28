MANILA, Philippines – Locavore Kitchen & Drinks is selling their best-selling dishes in frozen or ready-to-cook packages, available for pick-up at their Kapitolyo branch from 11 am to 5 pm daily.

The homegrown Filipino restaurant's chef-made frozen family meals can serve up to 4-5 people. Here's what you can take home:

Boneless lechon belly - P775

Crispy pata - P650

Kimchinigang - P895

Sizzling sinigang - P995

Beef pares stew - P875

Adobong baka sa gata - P985

Green curry Bicol express - P975

Corned bistek - P995

Crispy corned beef - P875

FYI: the lechon belly and crispy pata are best fried for "optimum crunch." The other dishes can simply be reheated on your stove, in the oven, or in the microwave.

Ready-to-cook set menus of Locavore's best-selling appetizers, mains, and dessert are also available to order, available in 8 packages, ranging from P1,280 to P1,495.

These dishes can be re-cooked on your stove, and adjusted to your liking.

Orders should be made before 3 pm for next-day deliveries via SMS at 09178470807. Pick-ups can be made via GrabExpress, Lalamove, Angkas, or your own chosen courier.

Party trays of Locavore's sizzling sinigang (P2,355) and boneless lechon belly (P2,680) can also be ordered 3 days ahead of pick-up. Each ready-to-eat tray is good for 10-15 people.

As of Wednesday, May 27, Locavore has reopened their Kapitolyo, Eastwood, S’Maison, Valero, and Forbestown branches for takeout orders.

They closed down on March 17, 2020, a few days after the Luzon-wide lockdown. – Rappler.com

