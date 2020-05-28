MANILA, Philippines – As of Thursday, May 28, 4 of Ababu Persian Kitchen's Metro Manila branches for curbside pick-up and GrabFood delivery orders.

Xavierville: 11 am - 5 pm (02 3436 0000)

Maginhawa: 12 nn - 5 pm (02 7255 3394)

UST Gelinos: 10:30 am - 6:30 pm (02 8711 2830)

Malate: 8 am - 6 pm (0906 291 4542)

Most of Ababu's Persian dishes are available to order, like their shawarma rice meal, beef kebab, keema rice, sheik’s pie, and chicken kebab salad for P135, plus their chicken kebab for P155. Each value meal is served with garlic yogurt sauce and hot sauce.

They've also got beef shawarma, beef kebab, and chicken wraps for P79, as well as combination meals.

You can get Ababu's side dishes too, like mashed potato (P60), hummus (P68), motabal (P68), and others.

Their ala carte entrees include shawarma, beef kebab, and keema for P75, chicken kebab for P100, taka for P120, and liver and ox brain for P70. Drinks and add-ons are also available – but their iced tea is not.

For orders, you can email hello@ababu.ph, contact their store hotline numbers, or order via GrabFood.

Ababu closed down all their branches on March 17, 2020 following the Luzon-wide lockdown. – Rappler.com