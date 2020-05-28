MANILA, Philippines – With dine-in transactions are still on pause, Hokkaido Ramen Santouka is bringing the ramen experience to customers via their new "home-cooked" ramen kits and ready-to-cook side dishes.

The Japan-based ramen franchise is offering 3 flavors of their ramen kits – Shio (P375), spicy pork broth Karamiso (P385), and the soy-based Awaseaji (P370). Each kit includes ramen noodles, santouka broth, charsiu, vegetables, secret sauce, and special oil.

You can also purchase their ready-to-cook side dishes – there's frozen tonkatsu (P480), 12 pieces of marinated tori karaage (P600), 12 pieces of pork gyoza (P500), and 12 pieces of chicken gyoza (P480).

Supplies are limited per day, so pre-orders are on a first-come-first served basis starting Tuesday, May 26. Pick-ups can be scheduled starting Friday, May 29 from Santouka's Glorietta 4, Makati City branch from 10 am to 4 pm.

For orders placed on Monday before 3 pm, pick-ups are on Tuesday and Wednesday. For orders placed Thursday before 3 pm, pick-ups are on Friday and Saturday.

Ramen Santouka can take care of your delivery if you're within a 3-kilometer radius from the branch and are spending at least P1,500. Delivery can also be done via your preferred courier service.

To place your orders, you can text 0945-148-0546, call 7-728-1381, or order via online form.

A total of 6 ramen kits and 6 frozen dishes are allowed per transaction. – Rappler.com