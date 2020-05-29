MANILA, Philippines – From Thursday, May 28 to Saturday, May 30, Raging Bull Burgers is giving customers the opportunity to surprise their delivery riders with their own freshly-made burger after every order made through GrabFood or Foodpanda.

For every burger you order from Raging Bull's branches in Shangri-La The Fort or EDSA Shangri-La, your food delivery rider will get to take home the same one for free, thanks to Raging Bull's weekend "Slider For Your Rider" initiative.

Raging Bull's burger menu includes their signature Kick-Ass burger (P255), made with 1/3 Angus beef patty and veggies, the Mighty Beast (P310) with maple bacon and aged cheddar, and the Raging Wagyu (P360).

Their no-beef options are the Naked Fish (P355) made with fried group fillet, their veggie and bean burger The Pretender (P255), and the Kickin' Chicken burger (P260).

There's also the Home Rager (P390) with bacon, potato, and BBQ sauce, the Headbanger (P260) with pulled pork and coleslaw, the Motherclucker (P325) with a fried chicken breast, and the double-patty Big Cheese (P395).

You can place your orders via the GrabFood or Foodpanda app from 11 am to 8 pm.