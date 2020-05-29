MANILA, Philippines – Homegrown Japanese restaurant ROKU Sushi + Ramen closed down on Thursday, May 28.

Frequently visited by students from the universities in the area, the sushi and ramen joint located at the 5th floor of Oracle Building along Katipunan Avenue had decided to "pause" to create something "more exciting" for its customers.

“We will miss you for sure! See you really soon," ROKU Sushi + Ramen said in a Facebook post.

Will it be a rebrand, a totally new concept, or just a different menu? Only time will tell.

ROKU was still open for takeout and GrabFood delivery orders as of their latest post on May 9, 2020.

The restaurant was founded in October 2012. – Rappler.com