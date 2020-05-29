MANILA, Philippines – Gourmet cupcake shop Cupcakes by Sonja is back in baking business for pickup and delivery orders of their freshly-baked cupcakes and whole cakes. They're open from Mondays to Saturdays, 10 am to 4 pm.

The homegrown bakery's menu includes their signature box of cupcakes: 6 for P570, 4 for P380, and singles for P95. They're available in flavors Red Velvet Vixen, Peppermint Patty, Lemon Drop, and Vanilla Sunshine with vanilla or chocolate buttercream. You can get them assorted, too.

Sonja's whole cakes are also available, such as the rainbow fiesta cake (P1,000), supreme salted caramel cake (P1,650), reversed supreme salted (P1,200), oh fudge (P980), coffee n' cream (P1,500), and choco velvet mash-up (P980).

Note: The menu changes per week, so keep posted on their Facebook page.

For pickups from their Makati commissary, orders must be placed a day ahead via the pre-order form. You can also call SM Megamall's To-Go hotlines at 09171402604 or 09171397121. The Mega To-Go delivery service is available from Mondays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm.

Cupcakes By Sonja closed down all their branches on March 17, 2020, following the Luzon-wide lockdown. – Rappler.com