MANILA, Philippines – Fastfood chain KFC is bringing back two of their crowd favorites to the menu: the KFC Chizza and the Pizza Twister, available beginning Tuesday, June 2.

For those that haven’t tried KFC's chicken-pizza hybrid yet, the Chizza features a chicken fillet as its "crust," covered in pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and then topped with pineapple tidbits (sorry, Hawaiian-style lovers only), diced bell peppers, and chicken pepperoni. It costs P145 ala carte, P199 for the combo meal, and P229 for the fully loaded meal.

KFC's Pizza Twister is a more on-the-go version – it includes KFC’s Fun Shots mixed with chicken pepperoni, pizza sauce, and quickmelt cheese, all wrapped in a tortilla. It costs P106 for the ala carte, P156 for a combo meal, and P210 for the fully loaded meal.

KFC's two new items are available for a limited period only, and can be found in select KFC stores nationwide. – Rappler.com