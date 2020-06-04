MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory's fan favorite soft-serve Cow Cow ice cream can now be bought in pints, ready for delivery around Metro Manila.

The Japanese pastry shop launced their newest offering on Monday, June 1. The ice cream is available in 3 flavors: Hokkaido Milk (400), Hokkaido Cheese (P450), and Hokkaido Mix (P450). Sadly, your usual cake slice and cracker is not included.

Orders for their ice cream (and other pastries) can made via their Viber (0966-629-1364) from Mondays to Sundays, 10 am to 5 pm (order cut-off is at 4 pm).

On May 8, 2020, Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory also introduced a new item for delivery – the Cheese Cream Puff. – Rappler.com