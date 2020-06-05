MANILA, Philippines – Good news: there might actually be a "guiltless" way to enjoy your favorite tasty, albeit salty, luncheon meat – a plant-based dupe of SPAM from OmniPork.

OmniPork is a line of plant-based pork alternatives by OmniFoods, which is founded by Hong Kong-based company Green Monday. On May 2020, founder David Yeung announced two of their new cruelty-free, "vegan pork" products – the plant-based luncheon meat and pork strip.

The nitrate-free OmniPork Luncheon Meat is made from non-GMO soy protein, wheat, coconut oil, and beetroot, and has no added hormones, preservatives, antibiotics, and MSG. According to their website, the cholesterol-free OmniPork has 40% less calories and 62% less sodium than its meat counterparts.

Likewise, the OmniPork Strip is cholesterol-free, lower in calories, and lower in total fat content than raw pork shoulder. It's also free from any additives and MSG.

The two products are only available in Hong Kong's Kind Kitchen as of Thursday, June 4 – however, OmniPork has hinted an expansion into 20 regional markets.

Luckily, the Philippines is a part of this plan – local food distributor Prime Pacific Foods will be importing OmniPork's luncheon meat and pork strip soon (no official date has been announced yet).

OmniPork's plant-based ground pork is already available to order on Prime Pacific Foods' website – a proprietary blend of plant-based proteins from peas, non-GMO soy, shiitake mushrooms, and rice. – Rappler.com