MANILA, Philippines – Jamaican Pattie Philippines are selling their flaky, meat-filled patties in frozen, par-baked form for delivery from select reopened stores in Metro Manila.

Each pattie costs P59, just like its already-baked counterpart, and is available in the usual flavors: cheezy beef pinatubo, cheezy tuna, spicy tuna, de original beef, beef pinatubo, cheezy beef, and beefy mushroom.

A minimum of 20 pieces per transaction is required.

Patties have a 15-day shelf life when stored in the freezer. To bake them at home, just place them in your oven, straight from your freezer – no need to thaw. Depending on your oven's heat level, it takes around 18 minutes to bake one pattie.

You can order through the Coco Delivery order form or via the following numbers: #82626 (PLDT), 09613080808 (Viber), 09613090909 (Smart), 09988452626 (Smart), 09662992626 (Globe), or 83302889 (PLDT).

Deliveries can be made up to 6 kilometers away from any of Jamaican Pattie's reopened stores from 8 am to 5 pm daily.

Freshly-baked Jamaican Patties have also been available for delivery since early April 2020. – Rappler.com