MANILA, Philippines – Local food stall Ate Rica's Bacsilog – most known for its bacon-egg-rice and cheese sauce combo – has reopened several of its branches nationwide for delivery and takeout orders.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, June 3, Ate Rica's Bacsilog announced the reopening of 62 branches, with delivery services care of Foodpanda, GrabFood, LalaFood, or Lalamove, depending on the location.

Manila

Hotel Benilde

Agno

UST Carpark

Victoria De Manila

University Pad

UN Square

999 Shopping Mall

Intramall

First strip Mendiola

Fiesta Market Tutuban

Quezon City

SM Hypermarket Fairview

Jackman Plaza

Eastwood Food Junction

Wilcon City Center Visayas

Ayala Malls Cloverleaf

Ateneo (now at San Beda, Visayas Ave)

Cubao Tip

Northridge Plaza

Makati

Lepanto

Greenbelt 1

Century City Mall

Ayala Circuit Makati

Pasig

SM Center Pasig

Pioneer Center

Paranaque

Ayala Malls Manila Bay

Olivarez

Robinsons Townville

Pasay

SM Hypermarket MOA

Arnaiz Pasay

Mandaluyong

Acme Bldg RTU

Aglipay

Shaw Center Mall

Starmall EDSA Shaw

Alabang

Molito Lifestyle Center

Ayala Malls Southpark

SM Center, Las Pinas

Ayala Malls Marikina

MCU, Caloocan

Recess Food Alley, San Juan

More branches outside Metro Manila are open as well – areas in Bulacan, Rizal, Pampanga, Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Tarlac, Pangasinan, Tuguegarao, Bacolod, Palawan, and Bataan.

Operating hours, order cutoffs, and business days may vary per branch. These details can be found on Ate Rica's Bacsilog's Facebook page.

Most of Ate Rica's meals can be ordered from the menu – the bacsilog, tapsilog, hotsilog, tocilog, cornsilog, tunasilog, and more – for P84 a bowl.

Omelettes for P104 and ulam combo meals for P118 are also available. – Rappler.com