Ate Rica's Bacsilog reopens select PH branches for delivery, takeout
MANILA, Philippines – Local food stall Ate Rica's Bacsilog – most known for its bacon-egg-rice and cheese sauce combo – has reopened several of its branches nationwide for delivery and takeout orders.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, June 3, Ate Rica's Bacsilog announced the reopening of 62 branches, with delivery services care of Foodpanda, GrabFood, LalaFood, or Lalamove, depending on the location.
Manila
- Hotel Benilde
- Agno
- UST Carpark
- Victoria De Manila
- University Pad
- UN Square
- 999 Shopping Mall
- Intramall
- First strip Mendiola
- Fiesta Market Tutuban
Quezon City
- SM Hypermarket Fairview
- Jackman Plaza
- Eastwood Food Junction
- Wilcon City Center Visayas
- Ayala Malls Cloverleaf
- Ateneo (now at San Beda, Visayas Ave)
- Cubao Tip
- Northridge Plaza
Makati
- Lepanto
- Greenbelt 1
- Century City Mall
- Ayala Circuit Makati
Pasig
- SM Center Pasig
- Pioneer Center
Paranaque
- Ayala Malls Manila Bay
- Olivarez
- Robinsons Townville
Pasay
- SM Hypermarket MOA
- Arnaiz Pasay
Mandaluyong
- Acme Bldg RTU
- Aglipay
- Shaw Center Mall
- Starmall EDSA Shaw
Alabang
- Molito Lifestyle Center
- Ayala Malls Southpark
- SM Center, Las Pinas
- Ayala Malls Marikina
- MCU, Caloocan
- Recess Food Alley, San Juan
More branches outside Metro Manila are open as well – areas in Bulacan, Rizal, Pampanga, Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Tarlac, Pangasinan, Tuguegarao, Bacolod, Palawan, and Bataan.
Operating hours, order cutoffs, and business days may vary per branch. These details can be found on Ate Rica's Bacsilog's Facebook page.
Most of Ate Rica's meals can be ordered from the menu – the bacsilog, tapsilog, hotsilog, tocilog, cornsilog, tunasilog, and more – for P84 a bowl.
Omelettes for P104 and ulam combo meals for P118 are also available. – Rappler.com