MANILA, Philippines – Dessert shop The Lost Bread is expanding its ice cream menu, introducing 4 new flavors, delivered in 1L tubs at P450 each.

The Mango Graham flavor features graham cookies with mango puree, while the colorful 90's Kids Mix combines our childhood iced gems with marshmallows and sprinkles.

The Milk and Cookies flavor has chocolate chip cookies mixed in with white chocolate, and the Fun Fair Popcorn variant has both caramel and chocolate popcorn inside.

A Brown Sugar Milk Tea flavor made with Okinawa milk tea and pearls is coming soon, too.

As of Saturday, June 6, The Lost Bread currently has 9 pick-up locations across Metro Manila:

Maginahwa St, QC

Katipunan Ave, QC

Marcos Highway, Antipolo

Green Meadows, QC

BGC Taguig

Robinsons Manila

Evia Lifestyle Center Alabang

SM Marilao, Bulacan

North Fairview, QC (week of June 8)

Orders can be made via 0917-821-2111 from 9 am to 6 pm daily.

On May 8, 2020, The Lost Bread launched 3 flavors in partnership with ArceDairy: Haw Haw Milk Candy, Chocnut, and Blue Vanilla. – Rappler.com