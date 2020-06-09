MANILA, Philippines – Coffee is an essential for many Filipinos (myself included).

You know what's even better than your first cup of freshly-brewed coffee in the morning? Knowing that your beans are 100% local, directly sourced from Filipino farmers across the country.

We've already featured a few good local coffee names before (Go Brew, Hineleban Coffee, KapeTayo, SGD Coffee), but we're back with another round of local businesses to support for the freshest beans from all around the country.

Sinag Coffee Roastery

Working hand-in-hand with the local coffee farmers of the Mangyan tribes of Mindoro since 2014, Sinag Coffee Roastery brings to the table sustainably-sourced single-origin coffee and blends.

They offer 8 kinds of commercial coffee beans (or grounds, you choose) – the sagada medium roast (P200-P600), arabica dark roast (P200-600), barako blend (P150-P450), benguet blend (P150-P450), robusta medium or dark roast (P150-P450). Prices vary depending on weight.

Their arabica and robusta blends include fair-trade single-origin beans from Maramag, Bukidnon (P250), Mt. Apo (P350), La Trinidad, Benguet (P350), and Kapangan, Benguet (P350).

Sinag also sells coffee equipment, accessories, fast drip coffee packs, and curated boxes as gifts.

They deliver within Metro Manila via Lalamove only for now. To learn more about the flavor profiles of their beans and to place your orders, you can visit Sinag Coffee's website.

Everyday Coffee Roasters

This local biz offers coffee from all over the world, but if you're set on homegrown beans, they've got the cacao chocolate Atok, Benguet blend (P500) and the nutty Mount Apo, Davao (P500) in 200g packs.

Interested in their international blends? Check out the winey Sumatra (P450), the dark-bitter Vietnam Lam Dong (P450), the fruity Kaffa Ethiopia (P625), or the Brazil Stockler Espresso (P600) with pecan notes. Need equipment? They've got aeropress kits as well.

Everyday Coffee Roaster's hand-picked beans are delivered to you within 48 hours after roasting, a process done in small batches to ensure freshness. You can order online via their website – and why not check out their brewing guides too while you're at it?

Original Grounds Coffee Co.

This coffee business packs only 100% arabica coffee sourced from the highlands of Benguet Province, delivered straight to their customers in Metro Manila. Their farm-direct, single-origin beans are organic, hand-picked, and hulled only upon order.

Original Grounds' best-selling picks include the medium-dark OG Roast and the light-medium Baguio Gold, which cost P350 for a 250g bag, P580 for a 500g bag, and P900 for 1kg. They also have a limited edition dark roast blend called Dark Secrets.

To place your orders, you can message Original Grounds' Facebook page.

Fresh Batch

Home-based coffee roaster and online seller Fresh Batch prides itself in being a "freshly-roasted coffee advocate," and sells a variety of coffee blends both foreign and local sources. The Filipino Best Barako Blend costs P200 for 200g, and P480 for 500g, while the new Mt. Apo, Mindanao – a complex, bright, fruity drink – costs P450 for 200g.

Fresh Batch also offers a special Passion Blend, which is made from a 100% arabica-espresso beans with dark chocolate-cherry notes. It costs P280 and P670 for the 200g and 500g sizes, respectively.

They're also known for their Vietnam picks – the dark-roast arabica Saigon (P250, P590) and the medium-roast arabica Hanoi (P250, P590) with chocolatey, nutty notes.

To order, you can message Fresh Batch's Instagram page.

Commune PH

Even though local café-bar Commune, located in Poblacion, Makati City, has reopened for takeout and delivery of ready-to-consume meals and coffee drinks, the resto will be delivering their 100% Philippine coffee beans to those who prefer to brew at home.

Commune's high-quality beans are sourced directly from farmers in the coffee-growing regions of Benguet, Sagada, South Cotobato, Kapatagan and Bukidnon, using 4 types of beans: Arabica, Liberica (Barako), Excelsa and Robusta.

Their popular Commune Blend is a full-bodied, rich mix of Benguet Arabica and Cavite Robusta, with tasting notes of milk chocolate and toasted marshmallows. A 1 kilo pack P1,400, while a 250g pack costs P350. You can also get its cold brew version for P175 a bottle.

There's also a 100% Liberica Coffee pack from Alfonso, Cavite – the dark and bitter barako brew with ripe jackfruit notes. It costs P580 for 250g.

Commune also sells droppers, filters, pre-roasted green coffee beans, and non-dairy milks like almond, macadamia, and coconut. You can place your orders on their website.

Comfy Beans

For locally-sourced, freshly-roasted beans, check out Comfy Beans – they deliver nationwide!

They've got 5 top choices in 300g or 500g sizes: a Kalinga blend of robusta beans (P240, P380), premium, single-origin, medium-roast arabica (P420, P680), 100% arabica Sagada (P300, P470), Barako (P240, P380), and the house blend arabica (P250, P400).

You can also choose all 5 at a 100g each for just P500. To order, just DM Comfy Beans' Instagram page.

Henry & Sons

The local coffee company behind Mandaluyong City's The Giving Cafe is offering their ethically-sourced, direct-trade coffee blends for delivery, all while supporting local farmers.

A popular choice is H&S' Sustainable.PH blend at P390 for 500g – a medium-bodied mixture of rich, milk chocolate, brown sugar, and hazelnut notes. Among their single origin picks are the Itogon, Benguet coffee at P580 per can, the medium-bodied Atok (P400), and the TGC blend (P580), with flavors of fruits, dark cherry, and an apple juice finish.

They also sell pretty nitro-blade grinders, espresso machines, and pourovers. Just check out Henry and Sons' website and order from there.

Stout Coffee PH

Stout Coffee's locally-sourced, freshly-roasted, and single-origin beans are ready for delivery from their hub in Quezon City, each type available in 100g or 250g packs.

There's the Atok Benguet (P200, P430), the Barako, Cavite (P100, P220), the full-bodied, robusta Kalinga (P100, P210) , the arabica Mankayan, Benguet (P220, P470), the Mt. Kitanglad, the fruity arabica Benguet (P210, P450), the bittersweet, arabica Sagada, Cordillera in dark or medium roast (P120, P240), and the medium-dark arabica Sierra Madre, Nueva Vizcaya (P240, P490).

You can also have them in cold brew concentrate or in ready-to-drink form at 250ml, 500ml, or 1 liter sizes. You can order via Stout Coffee's website.

Mr. Beans Coffee

Delivered all the way from Baguio, Mr. Beans Coffee sells their beans at 250g per pack, in either grounds or whole bean form.

You can get their Barako at P230, Benguet and Espresso for P250, Sagada in dark or medium roast for P270, and Mr. Beans' house blend for P270.

Mr. Beans is based in Quezon City. You can order through their Facebook page.

Beanhi

The Marikina-based coffee biz Beanhi sources their coffee beans from Sagada at the Cordillera Highlands, offering them in 3 sizes: 250g, 500g, and 1kg.

Their menu includes Sagada (P163, P325, P630) in either dark or medium roast, Benguet (P105, P210, P400), and Barako (P120, P240, P460). You can also get beans infused with flavor, such as the hazelnut, vanilla, (P155, P310, P600), and the 50% arabica-cordillera macadamia (P165, P330, P640).

The beans are also available in drip bags at 5, 10, or 25 pieces.

To order, you can message Beanhi's Facebook page. – Rappler.com