MANILA, Philippines – 7-Eleven Philippines has jumped on the ube cheese pandesal bandwagon as well, now serving the purple bread in select 7-Eleven stores nationwide.

The convenience store chain launched two new items on Wednesday, June 3: the Ube Cheese Stuffed Pandesal, filled with ube jam and cheddar cheese; and the Cream Cheese Stuffed Ube Pandesal. They sell for P29 each.

Supplies may vary per branch. For a list of operational 7-Eleven stores, you can check its website's store locator. – Rappler.com