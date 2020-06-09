MANILA, Philippines – Starbucks Philippines launched a limited edition line of pastries, cakes, and savory treats on Tuesday, June 2, available for takeout and delivery in select Starbucks stores nationwide until September 2020.

Their new Matcha Blueberry Cheesecake is a blueberry cheesecake combined with matcha powder. A slice costs P195, while a whole cake costs P1,950.

The Strawberry Cream Cheesecake combines layers of strawberry cheesecake and sponge cake, topped with strawberry whipped cream. It costs P195 for a slice and P1,950 for a whole cake.

Starbucks' last new cafe offering is the Chocolate Caramel Fudge Cake – 3 layers of chocolate cake with chocolate and caramel fudge in between, topped off by a Belgian chocolate ganache. It costs P195 for a slice and P1,550 for a whole cake.

For the cookie lovers, the new Chocolate Cornflakes Marshmallow Cookie (P95) sounds enticing – dark chocolate chunks, crunchy cornflakes, and marshmallows are embedded inside a chewy cookie.

And for the vegans, good news: Starbucks' new Avocado Loaf is made without eggs or dairy. It costs P65 for a slice and P450 for a whole sponge loaf cake.

Moving on to the more savory choices: Starbucks also released a new Spicy Tuna Kani pastry (P85), which is buttered dough filled with a spicy, creamy tuna and kani filling.

The new Spinach Mushroom Strata (P95) has spinach, sauteed mushrooms, cheese, and toasted bread combined in an egg custard, while the Chicken Sausage Pull-Apart (P75) is dough with chicken sausage inside, drizzled with Japanese mayo and ketchup.

Availability of products may vary per branch and per day. For a list of reopened Starbucks stores for takeout, you can check out Starbucks Philippines' website. – Rappler.com