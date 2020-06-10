MANILA, Philippines – When the craving for both sweet and refreshing come together, many Pinoys start look for a cup of classic ice scramble – the icy, bright pink Filipino dessert topped with a variety of candies and syrup.

This is what local online business Iskrambol Manila is here for: to deliver the sweet treat right to your doorstep – a whole liter of it.

Since late May 2020, Iskrambol Manila has been selling their ice scramble in one liter containers, which costs P299, and is good for 5 people. You can also get two liters of it, which cost P499, and can serve 10 people.

Every order comes with buttermilk, chocolate syrup, mini marshmallows, and sprinkles, making for a fun, DIY way to enjoy your ice scramble at home.

The Quezon City-based biz is owned by party cart business Party Carts Manila.

You can order via SMS at 0915-698-7763 or message Iskrambol Manila's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Orders open every morning for the next day, so keep posted on their Facebook page and place your orders as soon as possible before all of the day's slots are booked.

Payment can be done online via BDO or BPI bank transfer. Pick-ups via the buyer can be arranged through Lalamove or Mr. Speedy. – Rappler.com