MANILA, Philippines – Starbucks Philippines released a new collection of merchandise, its first-ever collaboration with a Filipino artist.

Multi-disciplinary designer and freelance art director Patrick Cabral's work takes centerstage in a 5-piece collection that's inspired by the Sarimanok, the mythical bird of the Maranao people of Mindanao

The intricately-designed black-and-bronze collection includes a 12oz Double Wall Mug (P1,295), 16oz Stainless Steel Tumbler (P1,595), 16oz Acrylic Tumbler (P895), LOQI Bag (P595), and a Starbucks x Patrick Cabral Paper Card, with an initial activation amount of P1,000.

The Starbucks x Patrick Cabral items are available in select stores starting Tuesday, June 9. Product availability may vary per branch. – Rappler.com