MANILA, Philippines – Manila-based restaurant Refinery launched a line of cocktail kits that promise no-fail drinks for even the most clueless of aspiring baristas.

The kits, which go from P999 to P1,699, contain between 3-6 servings a piece. Each kit comes with all the components you need to make the drink of your choice – all pre-measured, with nary a need to prep anything much beforehand.

The coffee shop and bar also offers house-made sangrias that go for P695 for a bottle, P999 for 2 bottles, and P1,499 for 3 bottles.

Here's the full "bar list" of the kits:

Espresso Martini (5 servings) - P999

Negroni (3 servings) - P999

Mimosa (6 servings) - P1,699

Bourbon Bitter (5 servings) - P999

Moscow Mule (5 servings) - P999

Reposado Margarita (3 servings) - P999

Tony Curtis (5 servings) - P999

Old Fashioned (3 servings) - P999

Tom Collins (5 servings) - P999

You can place a take out or delivery order via call or Viber message to 0977 831 2879. Orders can be picked up from its Rockwell branch at Joya Lofts & Towers in Makati City from 9 am to 6 pm.

Refinery reopened its doors in mid-April for delivery and takeout orders from a lockdown menu. It continues to sell both ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals from its Rockwell kitchen, as well as select bottles of wine and beer. – Rappler.com