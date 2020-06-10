MANILA, Philippines – Are you ready for one liter of your favorite Macao Imperial Tea drink? Hopefully, because the milk tea chain is offering a free upsize for a handful of its drinks, applicable only on Friday, June 12.

Macao's new "monster size" will be available for takeout and delivery at any of its reopened stores in Luzon. The upsize can only be applied to the following drinks: Cheesecake, Chestnut Cream, Cream Cheese, Tea, Milk Tea, Red Bean, and the Yakult Series.

Major-sized drinks ordered on June 12 will automatically be converted to the monster size, whether via takeout or via any of Macao's food delivery partners (Lalafood, GrabFood, or Foodpanda).

There will be no minimum order of upsized drinks per transaction. However, Macao's promo cannot be used in conjunction with other discounts, such as senior citizen or PWD. – Rappler.com