MANILA, Philippines – Baguio Country Club's bakery, known for its freshly-baked loaves of banana and raisin bread, is offering weekly delivery services to its customers in Metro Manila.

Instagram account BCC We Deliver Manila is taking orders every week, with a cut-off every Saturday at 4:30 pm. Four of Baguio Country Club's loaves are available to order: banana bread (P385), raisin bread (P385), carrot bread (P395), and cheese bread (P395).

To place your orders, you can text 09666346927 or message BCC We Deliver Manila's Instagram page. Payment is done online via BPI or BDO bank transfer, and must be confirmed by the team before you can pick up your orders at Telecom Plaza, Sen. Gil J Puyat, Makati Avenue. Pick-ups are allowed from Mondays to Saturdays, 8 am to 5 pm (except holidays).

You can also book your own courier service instead (Lalamove or GrabExpress). Cancelations of orders can only be done two days prior delivery. – Rappler.com