MANILA, Philippines – "New beginning, new dining experience, new Vikings" is what Vikings Luxury Buffet says they're offering future customers as the buffet chain prepares to reopen dine-in operations.

A two-minute walkthrough video posted on Vikings' SM Megamall Facebook page on June 8 shows the new in-store rules and regulations for both diners and staff to ensure a "safe and enjoyable dining experience."

For Vikings staff, a temperature check is required every morning before entering the branch, as well as handwashing throughout the day. Staff will also be wearing face shields, masks, and gloves at all times. Staff are also required to constantly disinfect designated areas, including the tables and chairs that customers will be using.

Customers will be required to practice physically distancing guided by sticker signs while dining and while at the queue. Before eating, face masks must be worn at all times.

Prior to entering the branch, an online health declaration form must be signed per customer via a QR code, and must be approved by Vikings' staff first before dining.

Customers will be checked for their temperature and be required to sanitize their hands before entering.

Signs and walkway stickers will be placed around the restaurant to guide the flow of people.

For the food display, you can look but you can't touch – glass shields will be placed in front of all food stations now, so buffet-style dining still won't be returning anytime soon.

Instead, customers can "order-all-you-can" from their tables using disposable order forms, which is to be given to their waiter, who hands it to the kitchen staff in a glass (all while wearing gloves).

Sanitized tableware wrapped in plastic is handed to the customer, as well as paper bags to store face masks in while eating.

Dishes will be served to the customer, who are free to order-all-you-can as they dine.

Restrooms are cleaned every 30 minutes. Automated faucets and flushes are in place, as well as foot bars for the doors.

Cashless payment systems are also in place, like GCash, PayMaya, AliPay, and WeChat Pay.

Vikings Luxury Buffet launched a new "create-your-own-buffet" delivery system on April 25, 2020, almost a month after Luzon-wide lockdown was implemented. – Rappler.com