MANILA, Philippines – Sometimes, all you need is a bowl of freshly-made kimchi – for fried rice, in soup, as a side dish to any ulam, with samgyupsal, or on its own. It's not just yummy; kimchi is filled with probiotics and fiber, making it good for your digestive system! I'd call that a win-win.

If you've been on the hunt for kimchi, don't worry – several local brands delivery. Check out these restaurants and home-based businesses next time you're craving for the famous Korean side dish!

Happyfoods Group of Restaurants

Happyfoods, the resto group behind Korean barbecue resto names Soban, Sariwon, and Sibyulee, sells their tangy, slightly spicy, and crunchy kimchi in 500g packs for P190 and in 1kg packs for P380.

Their preservative-free blend of fresh fruits, veggies, and Korean spices is available for pick-up and delivery from their central kitchen in Quezon City. You can place your orders via Viber at 09563405674 from 10 am to 8 pm daily.

They can deliver to most cities in Metro Manila, and even in the Lower Antipolo, San Mateo, Antipolo, Cainta, and Taytay areas, two days after online payment is confirmed. For more info, you can check out Happyfoods' Facebook page.

Chubby Lulu PH

Home-based kitchen Chubby Lulu's list of home-cooked, bestselling goodies include her buffalo wings, lumpiang shanghai, BBQ liempo, and of course – her freshly-made kimchi, made with no preservatives, no fillers, and no MSG. It costs P250 per 500g.



The Pasig-based biz is accepting orders via Instagram DM or through Viber at 09178558022.

Hey Kimchee

Korean-owned kimchi business Hey Kimchee sells a variety of freshly-made, farm-direct kimchi dishes in 500g packs – the traditional kimchi (P170) made with fermented napa cabbage, the kaktugi kimchi (P200) with cubed, spiced, and pickled Korean radish, and the crunchy oi kimchi (P200) made with cucumbers.

Hey Kimchee's native pechay kimchi (P220) also sounds interesting. They have a green papaya kimchi (P170), buchu kimchi (P220) made from kutchay, garlic, chives, and onion, and the pa kimchi (P220) with spring onion. Looking for a non-spicy option? Try the baek kimchi (P150), made from pickled napa cabbage in salty kimchi brine.

Delivery around Metro Manila costs P150, and is done every Wednesday and Friday from their Makati hub. You can place your orders via Hey Kimchee's website.

L'Shef

Gourmet product maker L'Shef not only sells their homemade tuyo and chili garlic in jars – they also offer all-natural kimchi at P125 a jar.

The Mandaluyong-based shop's mild-spicy kimchi is made with napa cabbage, carrots, radish, spices, and L'Shef's special kimchi paste. Each jar is 8oz.

You can place your orders via their Facebook page, LalaFood, and GrabFood. With every bottle sold, a portion goes to L'Shef's chosen local farmers and fishermen.

Regine’s Kimchi

Regine's Kimchi is made fresh at P230 a pack. You can also buy her version of kimchi jiggae at P355 for a shareable serving.

Her kitchen is located in Columbia Crystal, Cubao. Text 09154737 010 or message Regine Kimchi's Facebook page for pre-orders.

Todo Kimchi Pare

Muntinlupa-based kitchen Todo Kimchi Pare serves their special napa cabbage kimchi in 16oz jars and gift-sized 7oz jars, each one fermented 14 days prior to packaging.

They also sell ready-to-eat kimchi bokkeumbap (fried rice). Orders can be made at 09458013950 or via Todo Kimchi Pare's Facebook page. BTW: they have pick-up points in Bonifacio Global City and Makati, too.

Kimchi Kingdom

Kimchi Kingdom's Korean cook creates kimchi portioned in 500g packs for P120, as well as kimchi jiggae (tofu soup) for P250 (good for 2), and kimchi rice for P200 (good for 4).

They also sell other Korean staples like japchae, tteokbokki, egg rolls, fishcake, soy garlic wings, and kimpab. They're based in Antipolo City, but deliver to Metro Manila. For orders, you can message Kimchi Kingdom's Instagram page.

Kimchi Addict

Appropriately named after their customers, Kimchi Addict sells their freshly-made kimchi in 3 sizes: 250g, 500g, and 1kg. It costs P80, P120, and P180, respectively.

Orders are open every day from 8 am to 3:45 pm – just message their Facebook page! Kimchi Addict's base is located in Barangay Pasong Tamo, along Luzon Avenue and Congressional Extension.

J&J Kook

Authentic and homemade, J&J Kook's kimchi is made fresh-to-order. It can stay on shelves for up to 3 months, and costs P180 for 500g a tub.

J&J Kook takes orders daily from 10 am to 5 pm via their Facebook page or via SMS at 09284309588. Their pick-up locations are at Quezon City, Manila, Caloocan, and Pasig.

Mrs. Kim Chi’s Homemade Kimchi

Based in North Caloocan, Mrs. Kim Chi sells her homemade kimchi in 500g tubs for P120 each. It's 100% organic, made with no added preservatives, and is available in original, spicy, or super spicy flavors.

Deliveries are made from Thursdays to Sundays. You can also opt to book your own delivery via Lalamove. Pre-orders are open on Mrs. Kim Chi's Facebook page or via SMS at 09171171611.

Elle’s Gourmet Products

Aside from her gourmet tuyo, tinapa, spicy sauce, Elle's gourmet product line also includes 500 grams of kimchi – fresh and additive-free at P250 for 500 grams.

They're based in Paco, Manila, but they've got a handful of partner resellers around Metro Manila – you can check their Facebook page for the complete list.

Mang Samgyupsal

The unli-samgyupsal joint offers a whole grill set for delivery – raw samgyup, beef bulgogi, the works – as well as ready-to-eat side dishes: fresh lettuce (P130), fish cake (P180), and kimchi at 500g (P200).

You can also get kimchi fried rice meals at P200 with different entrees! As of posting, Mang Samgyupsal's branches in Mandaluyong and UST Dapitan are open for takeout and delivery. Just message their Facebook page to order.

Chik and Mandoo

Korean restaurant Chik and Mandoo sells their kimchi by the kilo at P285 each. You can also get ready-to-eat tteokbokki, bibimpa, and japchae to complete your Korean feast.

Frozen goods are also available, like their fried chicken and mandu. To order, just send their Facebook page a PM, and have your orders picked up from their Tandang Sora or Eastwood Mall branches.

The Grill Master

The Grill Master, under Jjang Grill Korean BBQ located in Las Pinas, is selling their "neighborhood kimchi" side dish at P199 per half-kilo tub. You're free to order raw meats for your next KBBQ night – beef and pork samgyup – plus other side dishes like steamed egg, rice, and soup.

They also have ala carte dishes like mandu, soy garlic chicken, and galbi jjim. You can order via Viber at 09055282898 or Facebook. – Rappler.com