MANILA, Philippines – Grab Philippines has expanded its on-demand grocery delivery service GrabMart to over 150 merchant-partners since its beta launch in April 2020.



Customers can now order groceries, toiletries, fresh produce, meat, medicines, and even home internet services via the app from a variety of leading supermarkets and convenience stores in Metro Manila, depending on your location.

Stores like Ultramega, Lawson, Fisher Supermarket, Shell Select, Assi Ceci Korean Grocery, Fetch! Naturals, Robinsons Supermarket, Barcino, Starbucks, and FamilyMart are open for GrabMart orders, as well as fresh produce and meat shops Zagana, Meat Depot, The Market by Holly Farms, and Les Aunor Farmer's Market. Medicines can be bought from pharmacies like Generika and Family Doc.

Pet owners can also buy petcare items from DogCity and Dogs and The City. Home internet solutions can also be purchased from PLDT Home and SMART.

GrabMart is accesible through the Grab app – just tap the "Mart" tile in between "Delivery" and "Car."

GrabMart is currently operational in 8 countries and 50 cities across Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Myanmar and Cambodia. For more information, you can check out Grab Philippines' website. – Rappler.com