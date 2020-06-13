Ineng’s Special BBQ sells frozen chicken BBQ, longganisa, liempo
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino restaurant Ineng's Special BBQ has reopened several branches for takeout and delivery of ready-to-eat meals, as well as frozen packs of ready-to-cook goods.
As of Saturday, June 13, customers can order the following Filipino favorites per frozen pack:
- Smoked BBQ longganisa - P215
- Smoked hamonada longganisa - P215
- Smoked garlic longganisa - P215
- Smoked sisig longganisa - P215
- Premium hamonada longganisa - P525
- Liempo BBQ - P599
- Chicken BBQ - P455
- Chicken inasal - P455
- Liempo lutong bahay - P655
To place your orders, you can message Ineng's Facebook page first to check which branches are currently open. You can also call 8-7771227. GrabFood and FoodPanda can also deliver, depending on your location. – Rappler.com