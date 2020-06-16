MANILA, Philippines – Your road trips to Tagaytay may be on pause for now, but your craving for Good Shepherd's goodies doesn't have to be. Online store SPEW Organics is accepting Metro Manila delivery orders for Good Shepherd Tagaytay's signature products.

SPEW, a social enterprise, partnered with the Sisters Bahay Pastulan Tagaytay to open pre-orders for batch deliveries on June 29 and 30.

Here's what's on the delivery menu, as of Wednesday, June 16:

Ube jam (550g) - P220

Ube jam (910g) - P280

Peanut cluster (240g) - P165

Cashew brittle (240g) - P220

Snowballs (230g) - P280

Lengua (250g) - P220

Alfajor cookies (380g) - P250

Angel cookies (200g) - P200

Choco flakes (230g) - P195

Spicy dulling (100g) - P140

Spicy pusit (100g) - P160

Sampalok candy - P160

Garlic chips (100g) - P100

Banana chips (100g) - P80

Other homemade goods are also available, like gourmet tuyo, peanut butter, atsara, and ube dimples. SPEW also sells cruelty-free, organic products like hand sanitizer.

Payment is done online through GCash or BPI. Delivery to Metro Manila and Rizal is care of SPEW's partner courier, Zip.

You can place your orders via SPEW Organic's website. If your preferred items are already sold out, don't worry – SPEW opens pre-order batches from time to time as soon as stocks are replenished.

Bahay Pastulan, founded by the sisters of Tagaytay convents, is an initiative that supports women and girls – particularly poor mothers and survivors of abuse and exploitation. A portion of SPEW's sales is donated to Bahay Pastulan's anti-human trafficking fund. – Rappler.com