MANILA, Philippines – You've probably seen at least one burnt-looking cake on your social media feed recently – and no, that's not the product of an inexperienced home baker. In fact, it's quite the opposite – it takes skill to produce a great burnt basque cheesecake from home.

Following the ube cheese pandesal and sushi bake trend, this homemade dessert has gotten the local ECQ home baking scene in a tizzy, too – but who can blame them?

The tart New York-style cheesecake, which is baked slowly in high heat without a crust, is oozy, creamy, and smooth, while surrounded by a caramelized, cracked, and "burnt" exterior that melts in your mouth, too. Think creamy cheesecake meets light, jiggly flan – topped with a caramel flavor.

But just like any trend, we wonder – where did it really come from?

Where it began

The basque cheesecake has been around for a while now, with US publication Bon Appetit and other foreign blogs sharing their own takes online. Most point to one place of origin – the Basque region, where one can find a small restaurant called La Viña in San Sebastián, said to be the first to make the "tarta de queso," a decades-old recipe by owner Santiago Rivera.

From a baking experiment 29 years ago, Rivera's cheesecake grew from only 3 orders a day to now over 20 whole cakes sold per day in 2019. In between his growth, several countries caught on. In 2020, everyone around the world still wants a piece.

Luckily, local businesses and home bakeries are here to cater to one's curiosity, serving their own versions of the simple (it's just cream cheese, sugar, eggs, and cream) but addictive dessert, right here in Metro Manila.

Where to get it

Sourdough Cafe Deli

For a good quality burnt basque cheesecake, check out Sourdough Cafe Deli – a cozy nook located in Tomas Morato, Quezon City. They sell their cakes for P1,950 each and P195 for a slice.

They've also got single origin coffee, handmade pasta, deli meats, cheese, pastries, and artisanal sourdough breads on their menu. They're open for pick-up or delivery – just message their Instagram page or at 09171859463. Orders can be paid via BPI or BDO online transfer.

Basque MNL

It's all in the name – Basque MNL is all about premium burnt basque cheesecakes, made fresh daily using European cream cheese, native eggs, and whole cream.

The Quezon City-based bakeshop sells their 8" cakes at P1,350 each. You can DM their Instagram page for both pick-up and delivery orders, or via Viber at 09175835588.

Workshop Bespoke Bakery

The artisanal bakery and patisserie arm of Le Petit Souffle is open every day for your burnt basque cheesecake needs. A whole cake goes for P1,300.

They're located at The Grid Food Market in Powerplant Mall and in Century Mall, Makati. To place your orders, you can text 09177077459 or 09177022534 or order via The Grid's website. Just remember – the cut-off for orders is at 5:30 pm from Tuesdays to Sundays.

WKND Bakes

As the name says, this home-based bakery located in Taguig is open only on weekends, so make sure to reserve your slots ASAP! Their 7" burnt basque cheesecake costs P750, and can serve 4-6 people.

You can place your orders on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am to 5 pm. You can DM their Instagram page for orders and inquiries, or text 09175050292.

Decadenza

Katipunan-based, woman-owned bakery Decadenza recommends that her burnt basque cheesecake be enjoyed chilled – which honestly sounds like a good idea! For a 7" round cake, it costs P780, while the 9" round cake costs P1,100.

You can place your orders via online order form. You can either pick up your order or have it delivered – or opt to wait for their Makati and Alabang drops.

David's Food Orders

How about a quezo de bola (edam) version of the burnt basque cheesecake? David's Food Orders offers exactly this – sweet, creamy, with just the right savory hint.

It costs P580 for the 6" size and P1,280 for the 9" size. You can order via SMS at 09175410626 or Instagram.

Bakes By Hazelnut

Bakes by Hazelnut is based in Lower Antipolo, but still caters to your burnt basque needs if you're located within Metro Manila. You can get her homemade, freshly-baked 8" cake at P900 each.

You can order through Viber at 09189244181.

Twenty Four Bakeshop

The Bonifacio Global City-based bakeshop, known for their freshly-baked cookies, is now selling their version of the popular cheesecake for P1,160.

They also have a limited uji matcha flavor available from time to time. You can order via 09273416964 for a same-day pick-up or delivery with a 3-hour lead time. Advanced orders can be placed via their website.

La Crema Manila

Located in Ortigas, La Crema Manila prides itself with not just the classic basque – the cheesecakery also offers 3 different flavors: ube halaya, matcha, and dark chocolate.

Their original version costs P1,350 for 9" and P850 for 6". For their dark choco, matcha swirl, dark matcha, and ube variants, it costs P1,250 for 8" and P950 for 6".

You can place your orders via their Instagram page.

The Manila Baker

Baking cheesecakes since 2019, The Manila Baker sells their version at P1,200 for the 8" cake and P1,800 for the 10" cake.

The Pasig-based bakery (with pies, cornbread, and cookies on the menu too) is open from Tuesdays to Saturdays, from 10 am to 6 pm. Just DM his Instagram page for orders. – Rappler.com